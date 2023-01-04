Man 'run over' by motorbike in Palmerston North to undergo third surgery

A 63-year-old man got injured as a quad bike allegedly rammed him from behind after he was involved in an argument with two boys in Hokowhitu Domain.

A Palmerston North man is to undergo a third surgery on his foot and may have to spend about a month in hospital after allegedly being rammed by a quad bike on Christmas day.

The 63-year-old man suffered multiple broken bones after the collision in Hokowhitu Domain adjoining his mother’s property. He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital on Christmas afternoon.

The victim’s mother, who asked not to be named, said the police took her statement over last weekend after Stuff published a story about the incident.

“My son has been shifted to Hutt Hospital [in Wellington]. He had second operation [in Wellington], and is now waiting for the third operation. The surgery will be [done] to remove the screws and put in the plates.

“He is getting along, but it will be a month in the hospital.”

The mother, 87, said her son had been involved in an argument with two boys who were illegally riding the motorbike in the park.

“He was run over by a young teenager who was riding in his quad bike in the park, which is not allowed.”

The victim came from Wellington to Palmerston North to celebrate Christmas and his mother’s birthday, which falls on Boxing Day.

The victim’s mother had earlier criticised the police for not taking any action.

“It was over the weekend when the police came over to take my statement. I have been told there may be a delay [in investigation] as the holiday period is going on.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a collision between a quad bike and a person in the Hokowhitu Domain around 4.30pm on December 25, and there was nothing further to add to the report at this stage.

“Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Palmerston North Hospital said the victim was in stable condition when discharged.

The victim was moved to Hutt Valley Hospital in Wellington last Thursday as he required specialist surgeries.