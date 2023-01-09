Passion, perseverence fuels fourth crack at We Will Rock You

The cast of We Will Rock You at the beginning of the interrupted run at The Regent in August 2021.

If at third you don’t succeed, try again.

A Palmerston North musical theatre company, repeatedly cruelled by Covid cancellations, is hoping its perseverance and passion for the music of Queen will pay off in August.

Act Three Productions has announced auditions for what will be its fourth attempt at staging We Will Rock You at the Regent on Broadway.

Though the troupe could be forgiven for going shy on the jukebox musical, after social distancing restrictions caused it to be rescheduled or cancelled four times between August 2020 and February 2022, Act Three president Allan Nagy said cast and crew were “chomping at the bit” to finally have a clear run at the show.

Only four performances of what was meant to be a three-week run were staged in August 2021, and later attempts to revive the production were in vain due to restrictions on indoor gatherings.

“It’s a fantastic show,” Nagy said. “The music of Queen is so cool. And the show itself, while it’s a bit quirky, it’s all about the music, and the singing, and it’s too good not to perform.

“If you saw some of the emails and social media responses from the cast, when we told them we’re going to do it again, they’re jumping.”

Ben Pryor Photography/Supplied We Will Rock You will return for a two-week run in August. Two of the key roles are being recast, Galileo and Khashoggi, due to availability, and Nagy hopes Galileo will be played by a local.

Nagy said he had never seen so many tears as when he told cast and crew in January 2022 that the show again wouldn’t be going ahead.

Their response was to perform it anyway, for each other, in place of that day’s rehearsal.

“We actually put on the show, without any set or costumes, sung through and acted through the show, and once again it all ended in tears.

“It was just the passion and the feeling that was there with the company.”

This year the cast will be rehearsing much closer to the venue.

David Unwin/Stuff Allan Nagy working on the temporary partition that helped revive Sister Act in 2020. He says he is proud of the “creative remedy” for spacing restrictions which was then adopted by other venues in New Zealand.

After a decade based at the former Massey University Teachers’ College on Centennial Dr, Act Three is returning to the central city.

It has leased upstairs premises on the Church St side of The Square, last occupied by Configure Express gym.

Nagy said they always knew the Centennial Dr site – set for demolition later this year as part of Wallace Development’s 10.5-hectare blue chip residential development – had a limited future.

A lot of time was spent finding a place that had a floor space that could replicate the Regent’s stage for rehearsals and accommodate administration needs.

“This one here, it’s not 100%, but it’s 95%, and it has great possibility, great location for us, for the after-match when doing shows.

“Going forward we will be doing, for the next three-four years, solely Regent shows, and they will be of differing sizes.”

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Act Three president Allan Nagy says their new home on The Square will provide a more social environment for the company and greater connection to the city.

Beyond We Will Rock You, Act Three has plans for staging Matilda, The Phantom of the Opera and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

But at one point the financial cost of the past three years, including a $50,000 loss from Jersey Boys, appeared unsurmountable.

“We almost pulled the pin on the move. ”

Now, Nagy said the company was able to pay its rent, which was about as comfortable as a theatre group got.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff It won’t be the first time Nagy works in the upstairs space on The Square. He says he was the manager when Farmers Home Store was there in the late 2000s.

Having navigated the rough waters of Covid and relocation, he had a challenge of his own for the Manawatū public – to show up and support musicals.

We Will Rock You would run for a consolidated two-week season, so people would need to “get off their arses” and not procrastinate over whether to go or not.

”Come and see the shows. You’ll love what you see, and if you don’t come and see it, then we’ll end up going down the gurgler.

“The city will be worse off for a lack of it. The irony is people will then go and spend a thousand dollars to see it in Australia.”