Medal haul for youngsters at Colgate Games

Greer Robinson of Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club competes in the girls 10 high jump at the Colgate Games in Whanganui.

ATHLETICS: Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui can be proud of their successful hosting of the North Island Colgate Games in Whanganui last weekend.

Clubs responded well to the challenges of being able to supply sufficient officials and volunteers to ensure the meeting’s success.

It was great to see feedback on how well things went.

The standard of competition at these games is at the top level and it is great to see so many athletes achieving personal bests.

I am most grateful for the Palmerston North, Ashhurst and Feilding Moa clubs supplying details of their podium finishers.

The 7 to 9-year-olds competed for pennants in their divisions, whereas the older athletes received medals for their placings in finals.

The Palmerston North Athletic Club had the largest number of competitor with 52 athletes.

Pennant winners:

Girls 7: Abby Leckie silver in 200m and bronze in 100m and 60m; Phoebe Singleton bronze in long jump.

Girls 8: Kazuri Robinson silver in long jump; Carter McFlynn bronze in 60m.

Boys 8: Antonio Gapper silver in discus, bronze in 60m; Xavier Robinson bronze in shot put.

Boys 9: Finn Williams gold in 60m, 100m and long jump, silver in 200m; Alex Harvie gold in 100m and 200m, silver in 60m and long jump; Elliot Parr gold in 100m, silver in long jump, bronze in 60m and discus; Angus Cadzow silver in discus; Alex Harvie, Elliot Parr, Angus Cadzow and Finn Williams won gold in the relay.

Girls 9: Lillie Whitten-Bouchet silver in long jump, bronze in 100m

10-14 year medallists:

Gold: Olivia Leckie girls 10 800m; Greer Robinson girls 10 1500m; Georgia McNicol girls 12 high jump; Juliet McKinlay girls 14 long jump and 80m hurdles.

Silver: Olivia Leckie girls 10 400m; Via Norris-Spring girls 13 high jump; Taylor Trow girls 14 high jump; girls 13 4x100m relay: Cara de Villiers, Via Norris-Spring, Neve Robertson and Emma Verry; girls 14 4x100m relay: Tayler Trow, Juliet McKinlay, Athena Fovakis and Cadee Hampson.

Bronze: Jai Parris boys 11 1500m; Via Norris-Spring girls 13 long jump; Tayler Trow girls 14 long jump; girls 10 4x100m relay: Greer Robinson Elodie Imogen and Olivia Leckie; 10 year medley relay: Fin Crofskey, Olivia Leckie, Greer Robinson, Ilyas Wada and Sebastian Sandoval.

♦ Ashhurst had a great meeting, with many athletes returning home with pennants.

Girls 7: Scarlett Avison-Woodhead silver in the shot put.

Boys 8: Harry Long Silver 60m and 100m; Benjamin Jones silver 100m and bronze 60m.

Girls 8: Charlotte Miller bronze in long jump.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Feilding Moa’s Wairere Ratana won a bronze medal in the girls 7 200m.

Girls 9: Adalyn Cooksley proved to be one of the stars, winning gold pennants in the 60m, 100m, 200m and long jump and a bronze pennant in the shot put.

Mya Thirkell took the gold pennant in the shot put and the silver in discus, while Emma Avison-Woodhead gained a silver pennant in the 60m, and bronze pennants in the 100m and long jump.

Their relay team of Benjamin Jones, Emma Avison-Woodhead, Adalyn Cooksley and Mya Thirkell gained a bronze pennant.

The club also had success in the walking events, with both Emma Bennett in the girls 10 1200m event and Finn Bennett in the boys 13 1600m both winning silver medals and recording personal bests.

♦ Feilding Moa pennant winners:

Girls 7: Evelyn Tipling silver in the 200m; Wairere Ratana bronze in the 200m.

Boys 7: Morehu Poi silver in the 60m.

Girls 9: Emerson Lopdell won gold in the discus and bronze in long jump.

Boys 9: Adrian Hiri won gold in the 60m and bronze in the long jump; Josh Addenbrooke took silver in the 60m.

♦ Masterton hosts the North Island masters track and field championships this weekend and the Palmerston North Club will have a very strong presence.

I have been unable to find the confirmed entry list, but I am expecting David Lovelock, Brayden Grant, Hayden Robinson, Matt Field, Andrew Davenport, Vanessa Hodge, Hannah Callesen, Dale McMillan and Gabrielle Wildbore to compete with distinction.