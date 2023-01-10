Watkin smashes big ton in Manawatū win over Taranaki

Jess Watkin scored a big century in Manawatū’s win over Taranaki at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday.

Jess Watkin was in explosive form as Manawatū had a huge win over Taranaki in the Shrimpton Trophy.

Watkin smashed 155 from 93 balls as Manawatū beat Taranaki by 203 runs at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday to remain unbeaten and on top of the Shrimpton Trophy table.

Manawatū have had four wins from four, but this was the first time they have batted first this season and they posted a big total of 317-2.

They then bowled Taranaki out for 114 in 29.2 overs. In the other three games they have had to chase down modest totals.

Watkin opened the batting and went to work, putting on an opening stand of 218 with Ashtuti Kumar, who finished on 71 not out from 108 balls.

She hit 20 fours and seven sixes as Manawatū made a flying start and were 146-0 after 20 overs.

After Watkin and Kumar were out, Abby Treder and Sam Mackinder​ finished things off. Treder scored 24 from 17 balls and Mackinder made 39 not out.

In reply, Taranaki made a solid start but didn’t have anyone to match Watkin’s efforts.

Their best scores came from their top three of Jessie Hollard (18), Emily Cunningham (21) and Maree Gillespie (18).

The wickets were spread around the Manawatū bowlers.

Spinner Sally Wenham had the best figures of 3-34, while Bella Minnis took 2-6 and Jasmine Waters picked up 2-14.

Manawatū next play Nelson in Masterton on Saturday.

The Manawatū men play Wairarapa in a two-day Furlong Cup match at Fitzherbert Park this weekend.

Manawatū 317-2 (Jess Watkin 155, Ashtuti Kumar 71*, Sam Mackinder 39*) beat Taranaki 114 (Emily Cunningham 21, Jessie Hollard 18, Maree Gillespie 18; Sally Wenham 3-34, Bella Minnis 2-6, Jasmine Waters 2-14) by 203 runs.