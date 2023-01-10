Overseas teams join Gravel and Tar for race's return

The Gravel and Tar Classic cycle race will return later this month.

Riders from Germany, Japan, Guam and Australia are among the 14 teams to have signed up for the Gravel and Tar Classic.

In its seventh year, the region's top cycle race returns this month after a year off due to Covid-19. With borders closed international riders were unable to come to New Zealand to race in the event last year.

But the UCI 1.2 race has been brought back and will be held on January 21, with cyclists again riding on gravel and tarseal roads in rural Manawatū.

Race director Steve Stannard said: “This is the most teams we’ve had and topping it off are the New Zealand national team and the highly ranked professional outfit Black Spoke Cycling.

“It’s the only one-day UCI accredited race in New Zealand. It will be a big event.”

For the first time, the event will start and finish in Ashhurst and will cover almost 140km through Pohangina Valley and the Watershed gravel roads, enabling the event to live up to its reputation as one of the toughest events on the Oceania circuit.

The route also provides great opportunity for public viewing, as the peloton will do three loops around the Pohangina-Highland Home circuit, before heading into the gravel roads of Watershed Rd, then back towards Ashhurst and finishes in Wyndham St.

Greasy Chain Charitable Trust event organisers chairman Bob Selden said “this is huge for the Manawatū.

“Not only will teams be here on race day, but many teams will be in and around the district in the week leading up to the event, with some being based in Feilding others in Palmerston North, so they’ll be checking out the route and the beautiful Manawatū.

“It is a chance for locals to see professional international cyclists and for us to shine on the international stage through their social media posts.”