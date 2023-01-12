What's On in Manawatū: January 12 - 15

UK comedian Jimmy Carr performs at the Regent on Broadway on Friday night.

Thursday

Frank Talbot Quartet: 7.30pm at Globe Theatre. Bringing with him an ensemble of some of the country’s finest jazz players.

Friday

Jimmy Carr live: UK comedian brings his Terribly Funny tour to the Regent on Broadway on January 13. Shows at 7pm and 9.30pm. Tickets from Ticketek.

Frank Burkitt Band: 7pm at Globe Theatre A full band tour from the folk songwriter who performs American roots music with hints of jazz, blues and swing. Tickets from Globe.

Marton Country Music Festival: A weekend of festive love for country music, that’s big with motorhomers and caravanners too. Running until Sunday. For entry information, visit martonfestival.nz

Saturday

Small Village – Big Music: Picnic from noon, food stalls and entertainment from 1pm at Ellison Reserve in Tangimoana.

Surf Trash: 8pm at The Stomach. The three-piece alternative-rock band is touring its EP Under the Radar, blending pop melodies, raw and punchy grooves with gritty washed out guitar tones. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Monday

It Takes a Village: A display of intricately crafted and painted Māori and Polynesian figures is at the New Life Church on Featherstone St, Palmerston North, from 10am to 6.30pm. Can be purchased for educational use or as gifts.

Upcoming

Walk the new highway: Walk the farmland that will become Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū – Tararua Highway and see the progress of the new road, on January 22. Tickets are $30, available from the Tararua I-Site.

Imperial Slave: Palmerston North metallers play at Castle 789, supported by Pantera tribute band Meinniak and Motorhead tribute band Metropolis, on January 21. Tickets $15 from Under the Radar.

Wellington Phoenix: The A-League are bringing a game to Palmerston North on January 28, playing Perth Glory at the arena, 3pm. Tickets available from the Phoenix website.

Rongotea & Districts Lions Gala: Waitangi Day gala featuring stalls with crafts, books and toys, plants and produce, pre-loved clothing, 8am to 2pm at Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre, February 6.

Kimbolton Settlers Day Celebration: Old-time games, vintage cars, “Top Town” challenge and a children’s boat races are among the attractions at Kimbolton Domain on February 6, from 11am to 6.30pm.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.

Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.