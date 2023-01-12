New Shannon gallery provides artists with space to express themselves

Artists in a small Horowhenua town now have a dedicated space to display their work.

The Nga Toi-Aroha Gallery, a community art and craft gallery, opened last year as part of the Shannon Kai Huband is growing, with more artists keen to use the space.

It’s also hoped the new gallery will encourage people to stop in the town.

Gallery curator Christina Rahira Chase said it was significant having a gallery in Shannon. They had work from 12 artists from different ethnicities and others were keen.

“It’s awesome. All our artists are local.”

Work on display includes painting, pottery and korowai.

One artist suffers from anxiety and stress and he uses his art to heal himself.

Chase has work on display, including a korowai she has made, a rāpaki called Tane o te Wananga.

She likes to research her work and each korowai she makes has a story.

She is also displaying a kahururu, which represents her whakapapa.

The gallery charged 10% commission and Chase said they wanted to keep it cheap.

“We don’t want art to be accessible only by people with big wallets.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Nga Toi-Aroha gallery gives Shannon artists a place to display their work.

Sharon Williams, Shannon’s community innovation navigator, said it was about supporting and promoting local artists. They also offered artists advice.

“All the artists, they’re local. There’s a selection from pottery to pounamu, from macrame to fine art, painting to woven korowai, woven kete.”

She said there had been good weeks and slow weeks with people visiting the gallery.