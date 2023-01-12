Old bowling club to get new lease of life in Levin

The unused Levin Women’s Bowling Club is going to be demolished and turned into a new public space for the community to enjoy.

The bowling club, which is in Thompson House Park, disbanded two years ago. But now the unused clubrooms and bowling green will be demolished, with the vision to create a new public space for the community to enjoy.

Demolition will begin on Saturday.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said “while we farewell what was the Levin Women’s Bowling clubrooms, we welcome a space that will build a lot of good memories for future generations and I’m excited to see the area get a refresh after a period of disuse.

“Situated in the Thompson House grounds and surrounded by gardens and Horowhenua Art society, the site is a hidden gem with a lot of potential.”

The original stone cottage, which was built in the 1920s and used as the society’s first clubrooms, will remain and will be repurposed as a gardener’s shed.

The most recent clubrooms were built in 1975 on top of the Thompson House swimming pool, with an extension added in 1984.

The building is earthquake prone and contains asbestos. The upkeep of the building and the state of the green are not financial viable, so will be demolished.

A plaque will be erected detailing the history of the site.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Work to demolish the old clubrooms and bowling green starts this weekend.

The demolition is the starting phase of renewing the public gardens.

The Horowhenua District Council would like to incorporate the clubrooms site, bowling green and surrounding garden into the surrounding Thompson House and garden to revitalise the space.

There are a lot of unique plants in the area and more will be planted.

Thompson House is the former home and surgery of respected doctor Jim Thompson, and its grounds dates from the 1920s.

Thompson Memorial Cultural Centre was established in 1974 through the work of the then Levin Borough Council and a steering committee of people from societies and clubs.

The council purchased the house and presented it to the community as a cultural and arts centres.