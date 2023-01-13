New students inject life and vibrancy on campus at IPU

IPU New Zealand’s Kodama drum team performs for the new summer intake of students at the Palmerston North tertiary institution.

Palmerston North tertiary institution IPU New Zealand has had an injection of new energy with the first official intake of students since the Covid-19 pandemic.

International student numbers dropped at tertiary institutions in Palmerston North when New Zealand’s borders closed, but things have improved since the borders opened last year.

Most of IPU’s students come from overseas and it had been heavily affected by the border closure.

So after a couple of years of uncertainty, it was a significant milestone for IPU to officially welcome students back to campus and it held an orientation day for new students in its summer intake on Friday

The day started with a performance from IPU’s Kodama drum team, then there were speeches and tours of the campus. Students were encouraged to have fun and get into their studies.

Some students have been studying online and some arrived in the second half of last year, but IPU director general Hiroyasu Tsumakura said this was the first official intake of students since the pandemic began.

He said it was important to have students back on campus.

Warwick Smith/Stuff IPU New Zealand director general Hiroyasu Tsumakura welcomes the new summer intake of students.

“With more people, particularly those who are wanting to study, they have brought vibrancy and another culture.”

There were about 360 students on campus before the pandemic and Tsumakura hoped to have 300 by the end of the year. About 150 students are enrolled now, including those studying online.

IPU has three intakes a year, semester one, semester two and summer.

Tsumakura said there had been interest for people to come to IPU while the borders were closed and New Zealand was a sought-after destination for overseas students.

Many students took English courses while they waited for the borders to open.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Japanese student Anzu Yoshimoto is pleased to be studying at IPU New Zealand after being unable to get into the country due to Covid-19.

Japanese student Anzu Yoshimoto, 23, had been set to come to New Zealand at the start of 2020, so had to wait 18 months before she could travel.

She studied online and learnt English, but came to IPU in August when the borders opened and is now studying business.

From Osaka, Yoshimoto had previously been at one of IPU’s sister schools in Japan and said there was good support for Japanese students at IPU, which is part of the Japan-based SOSHI Group.

Interested in nature and geography, Yoshimoto said she wanted to experience new things while she was in New Zealand.