Two titles for Murray as locals rule at Rose Gardens croquet tournament

André Murray won the open singles and open doubles titles at the Rose Gardens association croquet tournament.

Knowledge on home greens counted for a lot as local players won four of the six events, as well as half the winning pair in another event, at the annual Rose Gardens association croquet tournament in Palmerston North.

The six-day tournament at the Rose Gardens Croquet Club wrapped up on Thursday and there were competitors from Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, south Taranaki, Wairarapa, Wellington and Manawatū-Whanganui clubs.

The tournament started with singles events for higher handicap players and the event for players on handicap 4 and above was won by Rose Gardens member Nicholas Flood.

Ian Blackman (Rotorua) was second and the 9 and above event was won by Wairarapa’s Robin Brasell ahead of local Terry Klein.

André Murray and Josh Smith retained the open doubles title with a narrow win on a tiebreak over Steve Jones (Rangatira, Dannevirke) and Sue Lea (Waimarie, Hutt Valley).

Jones and Lea won the first of two encounters during the two days and both pairs beat the others twice.

The competition went down to the last round and second meeting of the leading pairs, which Murray and Smith won.

This gave both pairs five wins, but Murray and Smith had better net points.

In the handicap doubles, Neil Stantiall of Rose Gardens had a share of the title for the third time in four years, with a different partner each time.

This year his partner was Blackman.

Runnersup were local pair Jeremy Neild and teenager Luke Francis, in his first association croquet tournament.

The last two days featured the tournament’s prestige event, the open singles, along with the event for handicap 0 and above.

The latter was won by another teenager, Rose Gardens member Callum McKinnon, from Hawke’s Bay visitor Geoff Gibson.

Murray won the open singles again after a four-year gap, beating Smith in the final 26-9. Both had been unbeaten in section play.