Heat doesn't slow down entries at Striders' super seven run

Runners take off at the start of the 7km run on the first week of the Manawatū Striders’ super seven series at Ongley Park on Tuesday night.

More than 1000 people braved the heat to stretch their legs at the first week of the Manawatū Striders’ super seven series.

The running and walking event, which runs each Tuesday for seven weeks starting at Ongley Park in Palmerston North, began on Tuesday night, with big entry numbers despite the warm weather.

It was still 25 degrees Celcius at the 6.15pm start time.

Striders organiser Kate Southern said more than 1000 people took part and she was delighted with the numbers. There are 7km, 5km and 3km options, but the 7km is the most popular.

READ MORE:

* Striders hopeful of high entry numbers despite Covid-19 regulations

* Runners and walkers get into stride as popular event begins

* Thousands stride into the new year



The 7km run starts at Ongley Park, goes through the Esplanade, across the He Ara Kotahi Bridge, along Tennent Drive, the Fitzherbert Bridge and back to Ongley Park via the Esplanade again.

Last year due to Covid-19, because of vaccine pass requirements, people could only buy a series race pass, rather than an individual pass each week.

But it is back to normal this year and people can enter on the night.

Warwick Smith/Stuff More than 1000 people enter the first week of the series.

“There are no targets [for entry numbers],” Southern said. “The main thing is the people that come along are having a good time and enjoying themselves. That’s our target.”

This year, entrants will be given a bib to wear on their front, instead of a wristband. This make it easier to spot any people who enter without paying. A series pass cost $25 or it is $5 on the night.

There is a free banana and sausage sizzle for all runners and walkers.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the event and it is the club’s 40th anniversary.