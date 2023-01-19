What's On in Manawatū: January 20 to 22

Jena Bennett, with son Dakodh, 4, and nephew Bennett Kendrick, 4, under the sun at the 2022 Himatangi Beach Big Dig.

The great outdoors beckons this weekend, with a treasure hunt, a trek over a future road, and a retro bike ride among the community events being held.

Friday

Sneaky Bones: 7pm at Globe Theatre. The American folk singer is touring his fourth album. Tickets $27 from Globe Theatre.

Saturday

Imperial Slave: Palmerston North metallers play at Castle 789, supported by Pantera tribute band Meinniak and Motorhead tribute band Metropolis, on January 21. Tickets $15 from Under the Radar.

Himatangi Beach Big Dig: Tickets sold at the beach from 11am, with the dig starting at 1pm. The “Little Dig” for under-5s is at noon. Tickets $4 each (cash only), all proceeds to Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club.

Sunday

Walk the new highway: Walk the farmland that will become Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū – Tararua Highway and see the progress of the new road, on January 22. Tickets are $30, available from the Tararua I-Site.

Retro Ride: 10am from Cyclista on George St, Palmerston North. Bring your retro bike and wear your retro gear for fun 7.5km ride.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Wellington Phoenix: The A-League are bringing a game to Palmerston North on January 28, playing Perth Glory at the arena, 3pm. Tickets available from the Phoenix website.

Bad Schematics: 7pm at Globe Theatre, January 28. Palmerston North alt rockers hit the road to celebrate the release of their debut EP Keep Your Gods. Tickets $10 from Under the Radar.

Lunar New Year: 10am to 2pm at Te Marae o Hine / The Square, Palmerston North. Cultural performances and food stalls from East and Southeast Asia.

Rongotea & Districts Lions Gala: Waitangi Day gala featuring stalls with crafts, books and toys, plants and produce, pre-loved clothing, 8am to 2pm at Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre, February 6.

Kimbolton Settlers Day Celebration: Old-time games, vintage cars, “Top Town” challenge and a children’s boat races are among the attractions at Kimbolton Domain on February 6, from 11am to 6.30pm.

Medieval Market Levin: 9am to 4pm at the events centre and showgrounds, February 11. Craft market featuring re-enactments, men in chain mail, music, dance, pony rides, shield painting, paper sword battles. Entry $5/$2.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Matatau 22: Te Manawa showcases the work of students graduating the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts programme at Toioho ki Āpiti; sculptures, paintings and other media. Until January 29.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.

Standing In My Own Light: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative, at Te Manawa. A celebration of endurance, defiance, resurgence and dignity. Until January 22.