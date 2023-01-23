Police still investigating incident that left person seriously injured

A person was seriously injured on McGregor St in Milson on Saturday night.

A person who was seriously in an incident in Palmerston North is recovering well in hospital.

The person was seriously injured on McGregor St in Milson about 9.30pm on Saturday night and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said officers were following lines of inquiry and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

“I understand the victim who received non-life threatening injuries is recovering well in hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff asked for more details about the incident and whether anyone had been arrested, but the spokesperson said they nothing else to add.