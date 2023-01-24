New Levin croquet venue Speldhurst gets tick of approval

Don Walls won the Croquet New Zealand 3+ golf croquet championships at Levin at the weekend.

Taranaki player Don Walls won the top four competition at the Croquet New Zealand 3+ golf croquet championships at a new venue in Levin.

The Levin Croquet Club’s croquet lawns at Speldhurst Country Estate hosted its first Croquet New Zealand tournament from at the weekend.

The club moved from central Levin to its new site at Speldhurst just south of Levin a few years ago and has been gradually getting its lawns to the standard needed for a national tournament.

The tournament, for 16 players on golf croquet handicaps of 3 and above, attracted players from Auckland, South Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui and Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Bulloch holds his nerve in tense open singles croquet final

* Rose Gardens croquet players to the fore in autumn tournament

* Croquet season hots up with bevy of tournaments in Palmerston North



Over the first two days there was a round-robin to determine the top eight and bottom eight players.

There was then a knockout of best-of-three-game matches, while the rest played each other in single games.

The top four competition was won by Walls from the Park club in Hāwera with a straight-games 7-5, 7-3 win in the final over Ian Poole (Heretaunga, Havelock North).

Both are rapidly improving players who have been playing for less than three years.

The third place playoff was won by Richard Pintor (also from the Park club) over Melba Scott of Takapuna.

Levin member Doug Van Belle finished fifth in his first golf croquet singles competition after a croquet career playing only the longer association croquet version.

Levin’s Neville Lapthorne was unbeaten in his seven games in the bottom eight competition to finish ninth overall.

The lawns and facilities at Levin club justified Croquet New Zealand’s decision to add the venue to its list for tournaments and the club and Croquet Manawatū-Whanganui is likely to host more tournaments there.