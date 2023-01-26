A house on Makino Rd in Feilding has been destroyed by fire.

The cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house in Manawatū is undetermined.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a house on Makino Rd, near Port St West, in Feilding, about 2.35am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the single-story house was well alight when firefighters arrived.

Feilding chief fire officer Bradley Shanks said the house, which had been empty, was well ablaze when they arrived.

READ MORE:

* Blaze rips through vacant Feilding house

* Empty Feilding, Marton homes destroyed by 'suspicious' fires

* Riverside house 'total loss' in Whanganui blaze



“It took us only three quarters of an hour to get it under control but probably another hour or two just dealing with hot spots.

“The last thing we want there is to walk away and it flares up again.”

The fire has ripped through the house and left the interior blackened. Part of the rear of the house has collapsed.

Four fire engines attended: two from Feilding, one from Bunnythorpe and one from Milson in Palmerston North.

Firefighters were called back to the scene about 5am on Thursday morning to dampen down a small area that had still been burning and a passerby had noticed.