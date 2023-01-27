Huge flames, smoke pour from burning Palmerston North house

A house on Raleigh St in Palmerston North has been destroyed by fire.

People living near an empty house that was destroyed by fire say they witnessed young people causing damage to the house days earlier.

Fire tore through an unoccupied house on Raleigh St, near Rugby St, in Palmerston North about 8.45pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines attended the blaze and the cause was being investigated. Huge flames and smoke were pouring from the house before the blaze was brought under control.

The roof at the rear of the house has collapsed and the inside of the house has been charred by the flames.

READ MORE:

* Helicopters, bulldozers continue to battle Far North fire, residents 'on guard'

* 'The flames were massive': Residents fled Far North blaze during New Year's lunch

* Palmerston North man helps save family with baby from burning house



Lee Foaga lived nearby and said he had seen young boys at the house a couple of days ago and they had smashed a window.

He believed it was them who had returned to start the fire.

On Thursday night he was watching television and could smell something burning.

He went around his house trying to find the source until he realised it was the nearby house on fire.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The inside of the house has been gutted by fire.

He said big flames were coming from the house, but firefighters started working quickly.

“I was worried. It was lucky there was no wind. I know the big fires in Australia where the wind would blow it to other places.”

Another neighbour, Moeroa Uri, said he had also seen young people at the house a couple of days ago and he was disappointed to see the house burn.

“I couldn’t see anything because of the smoke. The smoke was so thick.”

He said the house had been empty for a while.

“It’s so sad, very sad.”

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency told Stuff on Thursday the fire was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator was working to determine the cause.