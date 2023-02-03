City roars into life as Teams Champs get under way

The Superstock Teams Champs is the extremely popular and draws people to Palmerston North from all around the country.

Fans, cars and millions of dollars are expected to pour into Palmerston North this weekend for the annual Superstock Teams Champs.

The huge speedway event is running at the Arena on Saturday and Sunday night, which brings in more than 15,000 people to watch each night and provides a big boost for accommodation, bars and cafes, and shops.

The weekend-long celebrations create a carnival festival in Palmerston North with fans enjoying the festivities and racing.

The Central Economic Development Agency’s chief executive Jerry Shearman said Teams Champs provided an immense lift and significant economic value to the region.

“In 2021 the event added $5.2 million to the regional economy from admissions, accommodation, food, beverage, and related expenditures alone.

“Last year’s electronic card retail spending in our retail stores in CBD and Broadway Ave increased by about 27% (based on Palmerston North City Council data) during the event weekend compared to the same weekend the year before.

“Following previous years’ pandemic disruptions, this year’s event will deliver a much-needed boost to our accommodation and hospitality sectors, not to mention those support businesses for the event who directly reap the benefits.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Baypark Busters during last year’s grand parade.

Palmerston North City Council venues manager John Lynch said it had been a busy week preparing for the event and he expected about 16,000 people to attend each night.

“We’re on target to have our usual full crowd. We’re not sold out yet, but that’s always the case leading out a few days. We usually have a handful of tickets [for sale] on the day.”

He said it was a great weekend of racing, which brought “massive” economic benefits to the region.

“It’s the single largest event of the year for us, but also the city. Last time I did the economic valuation it was worth over $5.2 million to the city every year this weekend.”

The popular camping option is available this year again on the Arena’s back sporting fields. It opens on Friday morning, there are 246 camp sites with first in, first served.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Gisborne Giants fan Spud Mathers wears his heart on his sleeve at last year’s Teams Champs.

Promoter Bruce Robertson said it was virtually a sell out with a few embankment and general admission tickets remaining.

Having 14 teams entered this year was huge, he said.

“The great thing is we've got the British team back for the first time in three years. They haven't been able to because of Covid restrictions and we're really pleased to have them there.”

The Waikato Wanderers team is also back.

Of the 14 teams, the top four sides go onto the top tier and the remaining teams go into tier two, where the best they can finish is third place.

Most of the teams haven’t had much racing because of recent wet weather cancelling meetings.

“It's the ultimate speedway event and the biggest motorsport event in New Zealand.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Travis Winiata rides with the Palmerston North Panthers during the grand parade last year.

To honour driver Stephen Penn, who died in a crash during the event last year, there will be a memorial trophy awarded to a first year teams racer.

The Aztec Motel in Palmerston North has been hosting the Auckland Allstars for the past four years and motel owner Damon Mackenzie said it would be a busy weekend.

The Allstars take up most of their rooms, with fans taking the remaining beds. Each year Teams Champs guests roll their bookings over to the next year when they leave.

“There’s a few regulars that have been staying here for 25 years.”

There is scrutineering of the vehicles in Te Marae o Hine-The Square from 12.30pm on Saturday.