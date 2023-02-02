In-form Mackinder called into Central Hinds squad

Manawatū wicketkeeper batswman Sam Mackinder has been called into the Central Hinds squad.

Young Manawatū cricketer Sam Mackinder is celebrating being selected in the Central Hinds squad for the first time.

A former New Zealand Māori Schoolgirls representative, Mackinder comes into the Hinds squad for their twenty20 game against Northern Districts in Hamilton on Friday, the last game of the regular season, where they will be chasing their first win of the competition.

Mackinder joins the team alongside fellow Manawatū rep Ashtuti Kumar and Taranaki’s Emily Cunningham, as the experienced trio of Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen and Kerry Tomlinson are unavailable with personal commitments.

Young right-hander Mackinder has impressed for Manawatū in the Mike Shrimpton Trophy and scored a half century for Central Districts A against ND A earlier this season, in a match-winning century stand with Emma McLeod.

In their last outing against Otago in Dunedin on Sunday, the Hinds pushed Otago to the last over in a six-wicket loss.

Captain Natalie Dodd remains the leading run-scorer nationally in the women’s Super Smash with 324 runs from nine innings, including four fifties, the most by any player in either the men’s or women’s league this summer.

The Hinds will remain in Hamilton to play round six of the 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor and Doug Bracewell have returned for the CD Stags men’s team to play ND in Hamilton after the women’s game.

Taylor returns from a groin injury that forced him to miss the last two away games, while all-rounder Bracewell returns from the Black Caps squad.

Bayley Wiggins drops out of the squad, with Manawatū’s Ma’ara Ave set to take the gloves in the big last round of the regular season.

CD and ND are equal on points, but ND are ahead of them in third on net run rate. So if CD win on Friday they can lock in a finals spot, with only the top three teams qualifying.

Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd (captain), Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Priyanaz Chatterji, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar, Sam Mackinder, Rosemary Mair.

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (captain), Ma’ara Ave, Doug Bracewell, Will Clark, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Ray Toole, Will Young.