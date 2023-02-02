Manawatū indoor rower off to world championships

Nicola Goss, here competing at the 2018 New Zealand indoor rowing championships, is going to the world championships in Canada.

Palmerston North rower Nicola Goss is ready to test herself against the best at the world indoor rowing championships in Toronto later this month.

Competitors race on Concept2 rowing machines, which are usually found in gyms, in the annual event, which will be her fourth world championships.

She raced in the 2017 competition in Boston, and in 2021 and 2022, when the competition was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. Goss’ best result came in 2021, when she placed fourth in the hour-long endurance race.

This year Goss, a health and diabetes lecturer at UCOL Te Pūkenga, will compete in a new event called the Versa, which consists of five races over two days.

READ MORE:

* Street art festival in Palmerston North adds vibrancy to city

* Robbie Manson seals New Zealand single sculls seat over Mahe Drysdale

* More than 80 artists produce a mural with a message



The rowers will not know the race formats until the competition, but it promises to test their endurance, speed, strength and stamina.

“I’m really excited,” said Goss, who is ranked second in the world for half marathons in her age group. “We have no idea what we are going to be doing there. I’m training for anything up to a half marathon at the moment.

“I’m more of an endurance athlete, so I’m hoping for long races.”

Goss heads into the world championships on the back of some impressive results in 2022.

Last year she won the 2000m (age 30-39) at the Canadian championships, placed second in the 2000m (30-39) at the Oceania championships, and came fourth in the 2000m (27-35) at the United States Championships. She raced in all of these events virtually.

“Racing became virtual and I was incredibly lucky to have raced as much as I have over the past few years. It did mean that I had to race at some random times, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me.

“The hardest was probably the 2022 Canadian champs. I woke up at 1.30am to have a pre-race snack to race at 4.30am.”

Having started the sport after using an indoor rowing machine while at Palmerston North Girls’ High School, Goss has competed in the sport for almost 20 years.

She also competes in outdoor rowing, but had to withdraw this season due to a wrist injury.

Indoor rowing requires a different technique, but it Goss will take time off to rehab after the championships. She has also had to monitor a leg injury throughout the season.

Goss enjoyed indoor and outdoor rowing for different reasons.

“In indoor rowing, I’m not affected by the water or weather conditions and I have a screen that tells me how fast I’m going.

“I also enjoy the mental challenge of indoor, especially with interval sessions after doing one, sometimes I wonder how I am going to do it again and again.

“The numbers on the screen don’t lie and that’s what I’m constantly looking at. I can’t let off at any stage or I’ll pay for it.”

“In outdoor rowing, I’m never by myself. I will either be in a crew boat or a single and be pacing against someone. I’m super competitive and love challenging myself.”