Lifeguards' life-saving efforts at Waitārere Beach

Two surf lifesavers pulled a person out of the surf at Waitārere Beach in December, likely saving their life.

Two Waitārere Beach Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards have won recognition for a rescue in December taking second place in the rescue of the month.

The club's surf lifeguards were undertaking a pre-season working bee on December 3 to prepare the club for the upcoming patrol season.

When the working bee finished, two lifeguards, Andrew Burns and Josh Sawyer, stayed at the beach for a swim.

They were alerted by Waitārere beach wardens about 11am that a person had been thrown out of their motorboat while trying to negotiate the surf.

READ MORE:

* New Levin-Waitārere surf club has the go ahead after long wait

* Person dies after falling into water at West Auckland beach

* Taranaki surf lifesavers nominated in national awards



Burns and Josh, 14, grabbed rescue tubes and fins from the club and were driven to the location by the wardens. They could see the person was not wearing a lifejacket and had inappropriate clothing on.

They could also see waves washing over them and their head was bobbing up and down.

Both lifeguards believed the person was near drowning and would have gone under within a minute or two.

Josh, who only a week earlier qualified as a surf lifeguard, was first in the water and swam out to the patient.

Burns, the club vice captain, arrived moments later and they worked together to secure the patient into the rescue tube.

The situation and conditions required the effort of both lifeguards to tow the person to the shore.

The lifeguards faced another hazard as the throttle on the motorboat was stuck, and the boat continued to circle within meters of the lifeguards until it eventually washed ashore.

On reaching shore, the lifeguards monitored the person's condition for about 15 minutes.

The person refused further medical help or advice to seek further medical attention and left the beach of their own accord.

Later in December, the patient visited the club and thanked the pair for saving their life.