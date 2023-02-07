Beginners roller skating programme set to start

Swamp City Roller Derby is calling for beginners to lace up their skates and join a learn-to-skate programme starting on Monday at 6.45pm at Bell Hall at the Arena.

Club chair Florentine van Noppen said they were recruiting for the season and the learn-to-skate programme was successful in getting people skating, whether it was the river path or skate park.

The main goal of the programme is to provide an introduction into the world of quad skating including stance, getting going, safe stops and skating backwards.

After the four-week beginners programme, there is a longer, more roller derby specific programme that will continue to run on Monday evenings through to May. Anyone over 16 can attend.

Swamp City’s mission is to empower the derby community and achieve sustainable growth in the sport.