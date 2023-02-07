Taylor sets big personal best in high jump at Capital Classic

Manawatū athletes were in action at the weekend.

Alice Taylor provided the highlight for a small representation of Manawatū athletes at the Capital Classic at Newtown Park in Wellington.

The former Palmerston North club athlete set a big personal best to win the women’s high jump at the meeting on Friday.

Her previous personal best had been 1.77m, but she produced a massive 1.84m clearance to claim victory ahead of several highly-ranked athletes.

Taylor was a member of the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club last year while she was at Massey University, but has since returned home to Hamilton and now competes for the Hamilton Hawks club.

READ MORE:

* Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui centre records fall

* Collette sisters shine at the New Zealand athletic championships

* Strong performances and Christmas spirit for athletics year ender



Courtney Throw cleared 1.67m for sixth place, with Amber Trow eighth with her 1.62m clearance.

Sam Ridsdale has found that in competing against the best high jumpers in the classic events, the opening heights in the men’s competition are often close to his personal best.

This was the position once again in Wellington where he was eliminated after failing to clear the opening height of 1.74m. Nothing to be ashamed of.

The Collette twins once again found themselves in the elite sprint races, with Chayille finishing third in the 100m in 11.84s, with Addira fourth in 12.04s.

In the 200m Chayille was fourth in 24.88s, just ahead of Addira, who ran 24.90s for fifth.

George Varney was third in the 3000m championship in 8m 34.18s, while in the women’s championship, Courtney Fitzgibbon was 12th in 10m 40.53s.

Emma Ferguson raced in a fast 800m, finishing 10th in 2m 11.06s.

The Porritt Classic in Hamilton is the next event in the classic series.

♦ With schools now returned, most clubs have restarted.

On Mondays the Rangitīkei Athletics Club operates from Rangitīkei College.

Tuesday is the Ashhurst club’s meeting at Lincoln Park, while the Palmerston North club is in action at the all-weather track at Massey University.

It is also the day when more than 1000 people take part in the Manawatū Striders super seven series.

Feilding Moa Athletics are in action on Wednesdays at Timona Park, with their ribbon day on Sunday.

The week concludes with the Palmy Parkrun on Saturday morning.

♦ Championship time is fast approaching but don’t let the word championship put you off competing.

These events are the same as a normal club meeting with competitors from other clubs competing.

The first day of the Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui championships, which are for grade 14 upwards, will be at the Manawatū Community Athletics Track on Tuesday, February 14, with the 100m, 400m and 1500m track titles being decided along with high jump, triple jump and discus events.

There is going to be a different look to the Athletics New Zealand track and field championships in Wellington, starting on March 2.

The meeting will now extend over four days with the introduction of under-16-years grades for both male and female competitors.

Entries close on February 16.

For further information on competing at these championships, Manawatū athletes need to talk to Vanessa Hodge.

♦ One of our sport’s inspirations must be the efforts of Gabrielle Waghorn, who has taken up race walking as part of her rehabilitation following a near fatal bike-verses-car accident last year, where she suffered horrendous injuries.

Her story is one of inspiration and courage as she has had to undergo many surgeries to repair her body.

It was great to learn she won the gold medals in the walking events at the New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui last weekend. A great inspiration.

Ryan Smith had a great day at the masters games, winning gold medals in the 800m, mile and 3000m races.

It is a great reward for all the efforts he puts in volunteering to officiate at many events.