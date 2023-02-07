Manawatū secure Shrimpton Trophy for another year

Ashtuti Kumar top scored for Manawatū in their win over Wairarapa in Masterton on Sunday.

The Manawatū women’s representative team have clinched an unbeaten season and the Shrimpton Trophy for the second year in a row.

Manawatū had already secured the title before this game, but they beat Wairarapa by four wickets in their final-round match at Masterton on Sunday to finish the season with seven wins and one game rained off. Wairarapa scored 123 and Manawatū chased it down in the last over.

It is the fifth time in the past 10 years they have won the Central Districts 40-over competition and ninth time since the 2008-09 summer.

Wairarapa were put into bat by Manawatū and were bowled out for 123 in 37 overs. Central Hinds player Melissa Hansen provided the backbone of their innings.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū lock up Shrimpton Trophy for first time in four years

* Manawatū look to finish season on a high against Nelson

* Changes for crucial Shrimpton Trophy match against Hawke's Bay



Batting at No 3, Hansen scored 51 not out and had little support except for Macy Lyford, who scored 22 retired out.

Manawatū opening bowler Jessica Ogden kept things tight with her seamers, taking 3-8 from six overs. Seamer Bella Minnis and spinner Jasmine Odell took two wickets each.

SUPPLIED Manawatū have won the Central Districts one-day competition, the Shrimpton Trophy, two years in a row.

In reply, Manawatū had to rely on Hinds all-rounder Ashtuti Kumar, who opened the batting and scored 69 not out from 109 balls and carried her bat to get Manawatū across the line.

The only other batswoman who scored in double figures was Sam Mackinder, who made 10. Two run outs didn’t help their cause.

Mackinder and Kumar had just returned from Hinds duty the night before.

No-one in Manawatū’s top order hung around aside from Kumar, but she made sure they won the game with five balls to spare.

Wairarapa 123 (Melissa Hansen 51*, Macy Lyford 22 ret out; Jessica Ogden 3-8, Bella Minnis 2-17, Jasmine Odell 2-19) lost to Manawatū 124-6 (Ashtuti Kumar 69*; Olivia Clark 2-20) by four wickets.

Shrimpton Trophy winners: 2022-23: Manawatū, 2021-22: Manawatū, 2020-21: Hawke’s Bay, 2019-20: Hawke’s Bay, 2018-19: Hawke's Bay, 2017-18: Manawatū, 2016-17: Manawatū, 2015-16: Manawatū, 2014-15: Hawke's Bay, 2013-14: Hawke’s Bay, 2012-13: Manawatū, 2011-12: Manawatū, 2010-11: Taranaki.