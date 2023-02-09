Young netballer gets support to meet her potential

Manukura student Jaime Taunoa-Knight is in the latest group of people to be supported by the Tania Dalton Foundation.

A young Manawatū netballer is among the latest intake of recipients of support from the Tania Dalton Foundation.

Manukura year 11 student Jaime Taunoa-Knight is one of 12 exceptional young women to receive a scholarship this year, joining the 61 other talented sports women across New Zealand who have been awarded scholarships since 2018.

The Foundation was established in honour of the late sporting legend Dalton, who had passion for providing opportunity for young women to unlock their potential and be their best selves.

Each recipient receives financial support, one-on-one mentoring, pastoral support and personal development during the three years in the programme.

A key aspect is for each young person to have involvement in their community and to pay it forward so future generations can continue to enjoy the benefits of sport.

Duane Dalton was excited about the ongoing reach of the scholarship programme.

“Tania would be immensely proud of the work that we are doing and the impact that we are having on the lives of young people”.

SUPPLIED There are 12 recipients this year.

Late in 2022 the foundation launched an impact video featuring Black Fern Renee Holmes, who shares her journey as part of the inaugural class of foundation recipients.

Renee’s father Laurie said: all the workshops and the programmes she did through the foundation put the cherry on top.

“Just having someone else showing how much they believe in my daughter, has really instilled a confidence in her.”