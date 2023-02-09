What's on in Manawatū: February 10 to 13

Sabrina Embi, 8, prepares to attack a knight in a paper sword battle at the medieval market in Levin in 2018.

Live music and market stalls range from modern day to the Middle Ages for those getting out and about this weekend.

Friday

Shaun Kirk: At Globe Theatre from 8pm. Australian alt blues/soul singer-songwriter bringing his ‘Holding Onto Hope’ tour across the ditch.

Saturday

Medieval Market Levin: 9am to 4pm at the events centre and show grounds, February 11. Craft market featuring re-enactments, men in chain mail, music, dance, pony rides, shield painting, paper sword battles. Entry $5/$2.

Oscar LaDell & Chris Armour Blues Band: At Hokowhitu Bowling Club from 7.30pm. The duo will perform originals and a selection of blues and soul covers. Presales from undertheradar.co.nz

The Allophones: From 8pm at The Stomach in Palmerston North. Performing are siblings Barney and Ben Connolly (both of The Rhododendrons) with drummer Tane Cotton (Blisspoint).

Sunday

Explore Esplanade Day: From 10am at Victoria Esplanade Gardens in Palmerston North. Live music and dance performances, food and craft stalls, and free activities for whānau to enjoy.

Monday

I Tri’d The Tri: Annual triathlon series for kids aged 4-12 begins at Skoglund Park in Palmerston North. New registrations from 4.30pm, races from 5.20pm.

Upcoming

Flower show: Rongotea Horticultural Society hosts its autumn show on Wednesday, featuring flowers, plants, arts and crafts, home baking, at Te Kawau Memorial Recreation Centre from 1pm to 4pm.

The Mulls: From 8pm at The Stomach. The Pōneke jangle punks are fresh off the release of their student radio single Two Pie Day, which gave listeners a taste of what's to come on their upcoming debut album. Supported by local acts Persimmon and Fouler.

Operatunity: When Irish Eyes are Smiling comes to Palmerston North on February 22 at Life Church. Tickets $39-$42 and include morning tea with the artists. Visit operatunity.co.nz or call the Operatunity office team 0508 266 237.

Manawatū Madness: From 7pm at Globe Theatre, February 25. Capital Pro Wrestling returns to Palmerston North and bringing with it the best wrestling action from around New Zealand. Tickets from Eventfinda.

Race to the Brewery: From 10am on February 25. Starts at Property Brokers Head Office on Broadway Ave, Palmerton North, and finishing at the Tui Brewery at Mangatainoka. Race as a team or alone, raising money for the cancer society, rescue helicopter, and volunteer fire brigades. Register at rttb.co.nz

Lantern Parade: From 5pm on February 25 at Te Marae o Hine/The Square in Palmerston North. The Festival of Cultures gets under way with live music and food, a lantern making workshop, and plenty of activities for children.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.