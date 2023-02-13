The Odyssey of English: The many colours at the heart of 'Iris'

A spectrum of colours is central to the origins of the word “Iris”. In ancient Greek it meant rainbow.

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

Iris has always been a reasonably popular name for girls, but according to some reports it was ranked in the top three most popular names in 2022.

But the name actually has a very long history, as we can see from its classical roots.

In Greek mythology, Iris was a youthful, winged goddess who supposedly delivered messages by riding across a rainbow bridge that connected Mount Olympus, the seat of the gods, and earth, the mortal world.

READ MORE:

* The Odyssey of English: Exploring the origin of 'music'

* Iris viewing and purchasing continues at South Canterbury's Makikihi Garden

* Tourism in the Pacific: What’s behind the smile?



And according to the poet Hesiod, whenever a god was required to take an oath, Iris would carry water from the River Styx for them to pour out in witness.

Any god who swore falsely by this sacred water would be punished with a year-long coma, followed by nine years of ostracism.

Consequently, in ancient Greek, Iris meant rainbow. Or, to be more precise, rainbows were considered a divine phenomenon, manifestations of the messenger goddess Iris.

The plant iris was named after the young goddess’ rainbow because of the wide variety of colours found among the many species: all the colours of the rainbow.

According to French naturalist and lexicographer Pierre-Augustin Boissier de Sauvages, it was not the lily, but the distinctive yellow iris that grows by the river Lys in Flanders that inspired the famous fleur-de-lys motif associated with French royalty.

Interestingly, the Greek word was also used for the lunar halo, another type of optical illusion that causes a large bright ring to surround the moon. And perhaps this is the origin of the word’s use for the coloured part of the eye that surrounds the pupil.

That, and especially the wide variety of colours that the iris can take.

Although not quite so varied as the iris flower, the iris of the eye does come in a surprisingly wide range of colours.

Brown is by far the most frequent, but blue, hazel, green, blue-grey, and plain grey are also reasonably common. But other iris colours have been reported, including red, in the case of some people with albinism, amber, and even violet, as in the case of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Given its long and varied history, we might conclude from all this that Iris is truly one of the more colourful names in English, and well-deserving of a top spot in the rankings.

Gina Salapata is an associate professor and the co-ordinator of the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.