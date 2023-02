The sound of swords and battle-axes clashing with shields and armour could be heard across Levin Showgrounds on Saturday as groups of soldiers, and their fans, came together for the Levin Medieval Market. Visual Journalist Warwick Smith was there to witness the battles.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Taranaki Medieval Society and Wellington Free Company of the Falcon line up ahead of their battle during the Levin Medieval Market, held at Levin Showgrounds on Saturday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Spectators watch the battle between the Taranaki Medieval Society and Wellington Free Company of the Falcon.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jasmyne Harle, left, and Crystal Jade of Palmerston North were all dressed for the occasion.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The eyes of the battle disguise.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Sef Embi, of Palmerston North's Red Ravens, comes under assault during the paper-sword battle.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carl Bennik from Levin was selling hats and ornaments of skulls and horns gathered from farms around the area.