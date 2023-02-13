Palmerston North horse rider takes out top spot at national competition

Sophie Scott and her horse Skynet were crowned Wilcox Perlas Potatoes NZ Grand Prix Champions at the National Jumping and Show Hunter Championships.

A Palmerston North horse rider has added to her trophy cabinet after taking out a national title at the weekend.

Sophie Scott, 21, was crowned New Zealand Grand Prix Champion at the National Jumping and Show Hunter Championships in Christchurch.

Scott and her horse Skynet were also awarded the Mary Daly Trophy.

“He is the best ever,” Sophie said of her horse.

“I have only been with him a couple of seasons, but he is consistent, tries so hard, and loves his job.”

Scott also won the premier crown at the 2023 National Championships and made it to the World Cup final last month.

Scott’s first place spot was followed by Gore’s Tyler McKee riding Corrida who placed second and Cambridge’s Oliver Croucher riding Kingslea Couture in third.

Geraldine rider Molly Smith and her horse Vapour Trail NZPH completed a perfect clear round and took honours in the Zealandia Horticulture NZ Pony Championship Title.

“This is a great way to round out our South Island season,” Smith said.

“It is something I have been dreaming of since I started showjumping, so this is pretty special.”

Finishing second and third were Christchurch riders Johanna Wylaars on Larabell, and Molly Moffatt on Twyst & Shout.

The NZ National Five-Year-Old crown was won by Invercargill’s Nicole White riding Danny DeVito ECPH while the NZPH and A1 Equine Reproduction NZ National Six-Year-Old was won by Kaikoura’s Farrier Jack Ford and his horse Masaii Mara GNZ.