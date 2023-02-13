Artist Joe McMenamin guides young brushes in Masters of the Muralverse

Manawatū artist Joe McMenamin, pictured completing a mural for Environment Network Manawatū, is putting his skills to the tween test, coaching six school teams for TVNZ+ series Masters of the Muralverse.

A Manawatū artist is guiding budding mural makers in a new TV series that encourages colour and creativity in the schoolyard.

Feilding painter and printmaker Joe McMenamin​ has left his mark on many Manawatū walls, fences and water towers, and now has a starring role in Masters of the Muralverse, along six teams of school children challenged to design and paint their own murals.

The six-episode series streaming on TVNZ+ features six schools including Oroua Downs School at Himatangi. The other schools are from Wellington and Hutt Valley.

McMenamin said his role on the show was to help the kids foster ideas and designs distinct and specific to their schools and communities.

Supplied McMenamin, right, with the mural team from Kahurangi School in Wellington.

“Every mural is a local idea from local kids.”

In each episode three pairs of intermediate-age children pitch designs for a mural. They then collaborate to move the idea off the screen onto a blank wall.

McMenamin said he was quite conscious to not impose his own ideas on the children.

The last thing he wanted was six murals that looked the same, but he also wanted to them to think beyond the obvious.

“We want to bring colour and vibrancy to schoolgrounds. But when students are left to it themselves there is a propensity for a lot of rainbows and handprints.”

As well as providing entertainment, he hoped the show would encourage other schools to get creative, and give them insight into the process.

Series producer Bevin Linkhorn​ said the challenge when making Masters of the Muralverse was allowing the audience to get inside the heads of the young artists as they were coming up with ideas.

“During the pitch section of the show we’ve taken the artists’ designs and animated them to give them life. Our wonderful narrator, Carrie Green, also gets to give voice to some of the characters in the artists’ designs.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Feilding artist Joe McMenamin provides mentorship and advice to the young Masters of the Muralverse, a show that echoes Grand Design but stars 12-year-olds.

“This means the audience watching gets a much better understanding of what each of our artists are aiming for in their designs and storytelling.”

The series, which was filmed last winter, began streaming on TVNZ+ on Monday.

McMenamin, who has been completing a mural for Environment Network Manawatū on Cuba St in Palmerston North, has two school projects coming up, at Newbury School and Tangimoana School.