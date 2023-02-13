Looming Cyclone Gabrielle brings warnings and cancellations

Cyclone Gabrielle tracking closer to Aotearoa as of 2pm on Monday.

Precautions are being taken in Manawatū as Cyclone Gabrielle edges closer to the region, and residents are being encouraged to prepare for power outages and worse.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising people to avoid the Saddle Rd and Pahīatua Track between Manawatū and Tararua overnight.

MetService was predicting heavy rain and strong winds on both roads.

The winds were expected from 6pm on Monday, with heavy rain from 9pm continuing until Tuesday around midday.

“We’re urging road users to delay unnecessary travel if they can, and to be alert to these high winds, possible flooding and short-notice state highway closures,” said Manawatū-Whanganui system manager Rob Service.

Decisions on any road closures would not be made lightly, but safety would come first.

He said if people did need to use the roads, they should drive to the conditions, especially if driving high-sided vehicles, and advised checking the latest weather forecasts and road status before travelling.

The Manawatū District Council decided on Monday to close four roads overnight from 9pm as a precaution.

They were Hoihere Road from the corner of Lockwood Rd and Main Drain Rd, Coulter Line bridge near Kiwitea, Raumai Reserve bridge from Pohangina Rd to the intersection of Pohangina East Valley Rd and Churchill Rd and Churchill Rd Bridge from Pohangina Rd to Pohangina East Valley Rd.

People who were camping at Londons Ford, Bartletts Ford, Almadale Reserve and Vinegar Hill were advised to move towards higher ground and avoid camping near rivers or streams for the next 48 hours.

An emergency coordination centre has been activated in the Horizons region as the weather darkens, with strong wind and heavy rain forecast.

Though Manawatū is expected to avoid the brunt of the cyclone, which has triggered state of emergencies in Gisborne and Ōpōtiki, there are orange wind and rain warnings in place until Tuesday afternoon.

Horizons Regional Council incident controller Craig Grant said there could be sea surges on both the east and west coasts.

Marty Sharp / Stuff Watch as the Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay is about to be submerged by the Mangaheia River.

“While these elements haven’t arrived yet and may not eventuate to the extent that they’re predicted, we are taking a cautionary approach with planning to keep our communities safe.”

The council’s emergency coordination centre has been activated as staff plan for a range of scenarios.

Grant said it was looking as though the majority of rain would fall in the Tararua district and Ruahine Range. However, this could impact the Rangitīkei River, Pohangina River and wider Manawatū catchment.

“At this stage we aren’t expecting any river issues within the Ruapehu, Whanganui and Horowhenua catchments. However, all districts in the region are expected to experience gale force winds, which may result in trees falling and power outages.

“We highly recommend people take the time to secure outdoor items, prepare for power outages and have a plan in case there is a need to leave home in a hurry.”

Duty officers would be putting plans in place for the rest of the day and monitoring the situation overnight.

This included pulling contractors and equipment out of river sites, stabilising riverbank works, going over flood action plans, checking drains and pumpstations, and preparing for flood barriers to be installed.

“We have also serviced and tested the Moutoa and Makino floodgates to ensure they are fully operational if required, including if there are power outages,” Grant said.

Though temperatures may remain warm, the public is encouraged to stay out of rivers and not enter floodwaters.

The I Tri’d The Tri children’s triathlon in Palmerston North, which was to be held on Monday night, has been cancelled.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or www.horizons.govt.nz.