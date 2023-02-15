Finalists announced for the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards

Fencer Tony Bouskill is a finalist in the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards to be held in Palmerston North next month.

Athletes and administrators from timbersports, shearing, harness racing, rodeo, tree climbing, highland heavies, gumboot throwing and fencing have been announced as finalists in the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

In its seventh year, the awards honour the athletes and the volunteers and administrators who make rural sports possible.

The awards will be presented at a gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on March 10, during the New Zealand Rural Games weekend in Palmerston North.

Convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower, Nathan Twaddle, said the wealth of talent nominated was outstanding and it was a difficult job for the team of judges.

Tim Myers, the chief executive of sponsor Norwood, said the awards recognise those who are passionate about heritage sports.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the awe-inspiring stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline,” he said.

“It’s also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators. They are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural New Zealand today.”

Guest presenters include comedians Jono and Ben, Paralympian gold medallist javelin thrower Holly Robinson, Commonwealth Games hammer throw gold medallist Julia Ratcliffe, former All Black captain Ian Kirkpatrick, and the ninth fastest bowler on the planet, Adam Milne.

The supreme sportsperson award will be announced on the night.

Finalists:

Rural sportsman of the year: Tony Bouskill (fencing), Jack Jordan (timbersports), Jeremy Millar (tree climbing).

Rural sportswoman of the year award: Nicky Chilcott (harness racing), Megan Whitehead (shearing), Stephanie Dryfhout (tree climbing).

Rural sportsperson with a disability: Cameron (paralympic swimmer and Wheel Black), Adam Hall (super-combined standing and slalom standing events).

Young rural sportsperson of the year: Lane Whitelock (rodeo), Carter Dalgety (harness racing), Reuben Alabaster (shearing).

Outstanding contribution to New Zealand rural sports: Eileen Smith (shearing), Deidre Bartlett (sheepdog trials), Elizabeth Mortland (gumboot throwing), Patsy Shirley (shearing).

Lifetime legacy award: Jason Wynyard (timbersports), Reuben de Jong (highland heavies), Dr Luk Chin (harness racing).

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for outstanding sportsperson from a rural background: Jordie Barrett (All Black), Chelsea Bremner (Black Fern), Courtney Duncan (Motorcoss), Georgina Ponsonby (Black Fern), Kerry Gowler (double Olympian coxless pair and Women’s eight), Tim Southee (Black Cap).