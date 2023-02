Awahuri Feilding Rd is temporarily blocked while the scene is cleared, police said.

Emergency services have been called to a car crash in Feilding.

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Awahuri Feilding Rd about 8.35am on Friday.

“One person is in moderate condition.”

Awahuri Feilding Rd was temporarily blocked while the scene was cleared, but haD since reopened with traffic management in place, police said.