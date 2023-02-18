Back Issues: When gondolas and elephants ruled the lagoon

Gondolas and performances on a floating stage were key attractions at the Carnival of the Lake, which took place at Hokowhitu Lagoon during Anniversary Weekend, 1963.

Ralph Body is a member of the Heritage Team at the Palmerston North City Library.

Sixty years ago, the Carnival of the Lake made a splash, but its inability to maintain liquidity would see the festival sink from Palmerston North’s events calendar after just two years.

“Variety concerts, dancing, fire-walking acts, piping and dancing, gondolas, film evenings and boating are all included in the programme for Palmerston North’s first Carnival of the Lake to be held on Centennial Lake,” reported the Manawatū Evening Standard on January 9, 1963.

When Pākehā surveyors first visited in 1859, there were five ox-bow lakes in the vicinity of present-day Palmerston North.

The Hokowhitu Lagoon is the only one that remains, having escaped being drained by settlers.

Colin Rush/ManawatÅ« Heritage G. A. Eliott, chairman of the Palmerston North Public Relations Organisation, leads the pack during an elephant race held as part of the 1963 Carnival of the Lake.

In 1940, the Palmerston North City Corporation purchased 25 acres surrounding the lagoon for £500 as a public reserve.

The road that was formed to the southeast was named Centennial Drive to commemorate the centenary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. As a consequence, Hokowhitu Lagoon was frequently referred to as Centennial Lagoon or Lake, although it was never officially renamed.

The area remained largely a wilderness until the early 1960s when the council began developing the area, sealing the road, installing streetlights, constructing a footbridge and establishing lawns.

Something was needed to showcase the recreational potential of this modified landscape. Enter the Palmerston North Public Relations Organisation.

The PRO was an incorporated society established in 1956 with the aim of promoting Palmerston North. It was separate from the city council, but received a regular council grant, with additional funding from membership subscriptions and sponsorship.

In late 1961 the PRO proposed staging a five-day Carnival of the Lake over the 1963 Anniversary Weekend.

A special committee was established to organise the event and planning commenced in earnest in October 1962.

The carnival was to feature sideshows, competitions, a boating and canoeing regatta, and variety concerts performed on a floating stage.

Stuff Alan Koehler, left, and Yvonne de Cleene, winners of the decorated bicycle competition at the inaugural Carnival of the Lake in 1963.

The army assisted with one of the Carnival’s key attractions, converting six assault boats from the School of Military Engineering at Linton to resemble Venetian gondolas.

Four gondolas were sponsored by local businesses and decorated, including one which featured an oversized model of a Bernina sewing machine. The remaining two were fitted with outboard motors and hired for rides on the lagoon.

It had been hoped to include a trade fair, showcasing boats, caravans and camping equipment. However, few firms were interested in renting spaces, depriving the organisers of this anticipated source of revenue.

Stuff G. Sanders and E. Wright add the final touches to a gondola sponsored by Maple Home Furnishers in 1963.

The carnival’s main source of income came from admission fees, with tickets priced at two shillings and sixpence for adults and one shilling for children.

Visitors entered through three ticket gates, with fences erected around the reserve to prevent miscreants sneaking in without paying.

Festivities commenced on the afternoon of Thursday, January 17. Children’s competitions, including decorated bicycles and prams, a pet parade and backwards, wheelbarrow and three-legged races, were a major feature of the first two days.

The next day a crowd of about 3000 watched an elephant race featuring five beasts loaned by the visiting Bullen’s Circus. The riders included local Member of Parliament Bill Brown, city councillor Sam Mihaere and chief traffic officer Robbie Robinson.

Stuff Two skin divers from the Royal New Zealand Navy are shown testing equipment during the second Carnival of the Lake in January 1964.

Halfway through the race, a “humourist ran out on to the track holding a compulsory stop sign”. After his ambling steed failed to stop, it was suggested that Robinson should be fined for his traffic violation.

The Thistle Caledonian Society held its annual gathering as part of the Carnival on January 19, with Highland dancing, drumming and pipe band competitions.

The Standard reported: “Brilliant sunshine brought out many beach umbrellas on Saturday and these, together with the holiday fashions and colourful kilts, made quite a picturesque scene.”

On Saturday afternoon, during the boating and canoeing regatta, two members of the Palmerston North Kayak Club performed a double Eskimo roll “a feat which was claimed to be the first done in New Zealand”.

Merlyn Dew/ManawatÅ« Heritage The stuntman known as Indana gives a fire walking demonstration during the 1963 Carnival of the Lake.

The stuntman, Indana, gave a fire walking demonstration. That evening he managed to break his previous record for escaping from a straitjacket while hoisted upside down from a crane.

The regatta continued on Sunday, January 20, with an added attraction being the demonstration of radio-controlled model boats.

This novel technology “created great interest and not only with the small boys”.

Sunday evening’s variety concert featured Antoni Williams, Isobel Whatarau Cowan and the Ngāti Pāmutana concert party performing on the floating stage.