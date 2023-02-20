Manawatū complete dominant weekend with Chapple Cup win

Manawatū batsman Brynn Cleaver gets a short one from Marlborough bowler Joel Pannell during the Chapple Cup tournament at Levin at the weekend.

The Manawatū men’s rep cricketers finished their dominant season by locking up the Chapple Cup title.

Manawatū won the Central Districts limited-overs competition at Levin’s Donnelly Park at the weekend. They finished the season unbeaten only missing out on a Hawke Cup challenge because of a couple of rain-affected Furlong Cup games robbing them the chance of earning more points.

The Chapple Cup is usually a one-day competition, but with Cyclone Gabrielle hammering Hawke’s Bay last week, the tournament was moved from Palmerston North to Levin on Saturday and Sunday and was instead a twenty20 competition. Hawke’s Bay did not attend.

In pool play Manawatū beat Wairarapa by eight wickets, Marlborough by eight wickets, Horowhenua Kāpiti by 68 runs.

They then beat Whanganui by 89 runs in the final.

Manawatū player-coach Mitch Renwick said the whole weekend was emphatic.

“I was particularly pleased with the ability to shake off the disappointment of the Furlong Cup and to be able to put together a really clinical weekend of cricket.”

In the final Manawatū batted first and posted a strong total of 226-4 with solid contributions from the top order.

Ma’ara Ave made 56 from 33 balls, then Bevan Small came out and hit five sixes in his 54 not out from 23 balls.

Manawatū’s bowlers put the heat on Whanganui, as the run rate climbed, and they were held to 137-9.

“There was some really impressive batting,” Renwick said. “Skilful but just really smart options. That was the feature of the whole weekend.

“All the guys contributed at some stage and that’s really pleasing from my point of view. As soon as we took some early wickets we knew it was going to be an uphill battle for [Whanganui].”

Paceman Small is looking good with his bowling again and took 2-9 from four overs, while spinner Arana Noema-Barnett and Jack Harris grabbed two wickets each.

In pool play against Wairarapa, Manawatū bowled first and bowled them out for 92 in 18.5 overs, then reached 93-2 in 8.5 overs. Noema-Barnett top scored with 42. Harris took 3-16.

Manawatū bowled first against Marlborough and dismissed them for 61 in the final over. They then reached 63-2 in eight overs.

Brad Fulton (3-12) and Bevan Small (3-4) were the pick of the bowlers.

In their third pool match, Manawatū batted first against Horowhenua Kāpiti and scored 194-5. They then bowled Horowhenua Kāpiti out for 126 in 18.4 overs. Brad Fulton took 4-16.

During the tournament captain Tim Richards joined an exclusive club when he took his 200th wicket for Manawatū.

Manawatū 226-4 (Ma’ara Ave 56, Bevan Small 54*, Trent McGrath 38, Arana Noema-Barnett 32; Fred McVerry 2-38, Shaun O’Leary 2-54) beat Whanganui 137-9 (Liam Hall 49, Carter Hobbs 24, Greg Smith 18, Small 2-9, Noema-Barnett 2-29, Jack Harris 2-30) by 89 runs.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Brynn Cleaver bats during Manawatū’s twenty20 game against Marlborough.

In the men’s two-day club competition, Sunday’s round of games was cancelled because of poor weather.

In last weekend’s matches, Akhil Kumar starred as Old Boys (180 and 170) beat Palmerston (131 and 188) by 31 runs at Fitzherbert Park.

Kumar took 11 wickets for the match, including 7-70 from 17.4 overs in the second innings to derail Palmerston. He took 4-42 in the first innings.

United (256) beat Freyberg (119 and 195-8) on first innings despite two standout performances.

Freyberg spinner Luke Kerehoma took 5-66 in United's innings, and Bevan Small scored 110 from 115 balls in their second innings.

United paceman Jack Harris took 6-39.

The results from Marist against Palmerston North Boys’ High School, and Feilding against Dannevirke were unavailable.

In the women’s 25-over competition, Feilding (143-4) beat United (56) by 87 runs at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday.

The game between Freyberg and Dannevirke was abandoned and the result from Marist and Palmerston North Girls' High School Red was unavailable.

Girls' High Blue had the bye.

Last week, United (163-5) beat Palmerston North Girls' High School Blue (27) by 136 runs, Marist (93-2) beat Dannevirke (89-9) by eight wickets and Freyberg (151-4) beat Feilding (150-5) by six wickets.

Girls' High Red had the bye.