Doyle outstanding athletics coach with ability to build successful teams

It is with great regret we have learnt Robin “Digger” Doyle died in Christchurch last Friday.

Digger was an outstanding athletics coach, with an unmatched ability to put together relay teams with no obvious stars into national winning teams.

The undoubted highlight for him came at the 2020 national secondary schools championship, where, for the first time in history, Palmerston North Boys’ High School relay teams won both the senior and junior relay.

He was more than a coach to the young men from the school, especially those at boarding house College House.

♦ There has been some great news from former club members, with Hamish Kerr establishing new high jump records, when he cleared 2.34m, which was not only a national record, but also an Oceania record and the second best clearance in the world this year.

Alice Taylor has received some good news that she will be joining her twin sister at Rice University in Texas, having been awarded a scholarship, a reward for her outstanding results this season.

The Collette twins have announced themselves on the women’s sprint scene, with more great performances at the Porritt Classic last week.

Chayille was second in both the 100m (11.90) and the 200m (24.21), while Addira was third in the 100m (12.08) and the 200m (24.66).

Emma Osborne was third in the 400m in 56.71s, while Georgia Whiteman was seventh in the 200m in 26.84s.

In the field events Ellie Hurley-Langton was fifth in the long jump, with a best 5.03m, while in the men’s event, Forbes Kennedy was seventh with a best 6.43m.

Courtney Trow cleared 1.65m for sixth.

Matt Field had some good performances at the New Zealand Masters Games, winning medals in the 60m, 100m, 200m and long jump as he prepares for the Organ Transplant Games in Perth in April.