An Act of God: Time to review The Ten Commandments

An Act of God is playing at Centrepoint Theatre from February 25 to March 18.

Disasters and unanswered prayers have caused God to take residence at Centrepoint Theatre this summer.

Centrepoint’s first show of 2023, An Act of God, is a hilariously flamboyant and surprisingly meaningful play, where a begrudging God returns to Earth to give us the lowdown on what the Bible really meant and the reasons behind his mysterious ways.

From the 13-time Emmy Award-winning writer David Javerbaum, this hit Broadway show has come to Palmerston North for its New Zealand premiere and is sure to leave people feeling blessed with laughter.

In order to appear on this mortal coil, God must inhabit the perfect human vessel. Naturally, God has selected the body of Adam Burrell (Capital E and K’RD Strip).

READ MORE:

* Allow Dakota Johnson to Dazzle you with her Oscars After-Party look

* The vault of Centrepoint stories is only just being cracked open

* Events in the Wellington region this weekend, Jan 15-17



Previously, God has possessed the bodies of mere Americans, Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Sean Hayes (Will and Grace).

Assisted by two angels, Leona Revell and Finn Davidson (local talent from SpontaneoUS), God takes us through family life; the real creation story; evolution and the administrative impossibility of answering the world’s prayers.

“This for me was like an Actual Act of God,” Burrell said. “This show is hilarious and I felt a connection to the text and that compelled me to do it.”

One of the major reasons for God's arrival is to set the record straight on The Ten Commandments, or specifically our interpretation of them.

For clarity’s sake, it’s time to reword these to ensure we mere humans properly understand them this time.

Reminiscing about one’s past work can make us all introspective and God is no different.

In order to clarify past intentions, God has decided to disclose some questionable choices and if that means revealing some salacious secrets of either Palmerston North’s audiences or the world’s celebrities, then that’s what it means to be All-Seeing b.....

Written by award-winning David Javerbaum, well-known for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Late Late Show with James Cordon, as well as the Twitter page @TheTweetOfGod with 6.2 million followers, An Act of God will have you realising being all powerful isn’t always easy.

Director Benjamin Henson said: “As a notorious sinner, how could I pass up directing this fire-cracker of a show? It’s my only chance at absolution.

“Having a bloody good laugh is the community we all share, bridging belief and background, and this is one show that flings its doors open to all for some good-old-fashioned fun.”

An Act of God is cheeky, flamboyant, highly irreverent and a surprisingly meaningful comedy that might not teach you a thing or two, but will have you in hysterics.

An Act of God is running at Centrepoint Theatre from February 25 to March 18. Tickets at box office or Centrepoint.co.nz.