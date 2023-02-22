Work to begin on replacing unsafe Whanganui velodrome track

Whanganui District councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan is excited work is starting to replace the velodrome track.

Work on Whanganui’s new velodrome cycle track will begin in April.

The velodrome is part of the multipurpose Cooks Gardens stadium and sporting facility. The track is 25 years old and has deteriorated due to exposure. It was closed in February 2021.

The Whanganui District Council announced the replacement was budgeted for $2.5 million and work should take up to three months.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said: “Re-tracking the velodrome complements Cooks Gardens’ athletic track and adds to the variety of sporting facilities in Whanganui, as well as in the wider region.”

Replacing the track was selected as one of three options. The other options were roofing the velodrome or decommissioning it.

“This option, knowing that the wood has a 50-year warranty, allows for both current cyclists and the next generation to benefit from the track,” Baker-Hogan said.

“Already we know it is likely to be used by our neighbours, such as cyclists in Palmerston North.

“We are also anticipating the velodrome will be used for the 2025 Masters Games, which is very exciting. The way the new track will be installed is specialised in order to meet the 15-degree angle of the basin.

“I am sure there will be people interested in the work. We will keep the community posted as the track replacement progresses.”

Specialist contractors Velotrack, based in Germany, will replace the track using an Accoya wood, which goes through a process to give it a longer lifespan than ordinary wood.

The Accoya wood will be supplied by New Zealand company Hermpac. The balustrade surrounding the velodrome will be heightened for increased safety.

Whanganui Cycling Club patron Ron Cheatley was delighted to reach this point.

“Whanganui has a strong and successful cycling history, so to have the velodrome operational again is great.”

There may also be an opportunity for the community to purchase parts of the existing track during the replacement process. More information will be available in the coming months.

The council is working with Whanganui Cycling Club and cycling community to see what their needs are around using the venue when it reopens.