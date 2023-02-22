Horizons taking cautious approach to forecast rain

Horizons Regional Council is being cautious about rain in the region after Tararua has already been heavily affected.

Monitoring is under way across the Horizons region with further rain forecast for later this week.

Horizons Regional Council group controller Craig Grant said the rain was likely to affect waterways in Tararua.

“It is too early at this point to determine exactly what impact the rain will have, but we are taking a cautious approach to planning as Tararua is already compromised following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“This includes keeping in contact with Tararua District Council and doing what we can to shore up flood protection assets in Tararua.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone-stricken communities encouraged to seek support

* Reaching cut-off communities priority for Tararua as effects of Cyclone Gabrielle ease

* 'Stream went from 10m wide to 500m' - rising river levels hit Tararua



“It is possible a Moutoa floodgate operation on the Manawatū River between Foxton and Shannon will be necessary, so we will also prepare for that.”

The council’s river monitoring network was operating and Grant said it would monitor the situation for the rest of the week.

He said people should also take a cautious approach and be prepared to move from vulnerable areas.

The council will provide more updates when information becomes available.

Regulatory advice and welfare information is available at Horizons’ website horizons.govt.nz.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via the website.

Updates are also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence Facebook page and weather forecast information is on the MetService website metservice.co.nz.

For road closures, delays, and warnings please see Waka Kotahi’s journey planner journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/.

Local radio stations are another option for civil defence updates.

Meanwhile, the minister for emergency management, Kieran McAnulty, announced $150,000 will be donated to the mayoral relief fund in Tararua.

The fund is open for donations to help support Tararua communities find their feet after the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis said she was extremely grateful for the donation and the fund had already received more than $20,000 in donations from the public.

“To see our people pull together to help each other out and be so generous in many ways is truly heartening.

“This fund will help us to provide support to those who need it most.”

Collis said financial support was one of the best ways to help.

People can donate to the mayoral relief fund for flood relief at customer service centres, libraries or a direct deposit: Tararua District Council 03-0614-0088406-01, referencing 560 or flood relief.

Council welfare convoys reached the Tahuokaretu Rd, Esdale, Wimbledon, Herbertville and Sugerloaf areas on Tuesday. Convoys will continue.

Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua plan to set up a satellite office in Pongaroa so they have a presence closer to affected communities.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua have closed the civil defence centre at the Dannevirke Sports Centre, but it will be re-opened if required.

Road closure numbers are fluctuating as roads are opened and more damage is discovered. Twenty-nine roads were closed on Wednesday.

The status of roads is being updated on the council’s website: tararuadc.govt.nz/services/roading/current-road-status.

A water tanker topped up the Pongaroa water supply on Wednesday and a 15,000-litre tank of potable water is available to draw from at the Pongaroa Community Hall.

Residents connected to the water mains should now have water running to their homes, but the boil water notice remains until water testing is satisfactory.

Due to a slip the Ākitio water treatment plant is only accessible by foot. Council teams started water sampling on Wednesday and aimed to remove the precautionary boil water notice as soon as possible.

The council was still testing the Tāmaki River and turbidity was slowly returning to treatable levels.