Wetlands guardian posted to calm floodwaters in Manawatū forest

Ngāti Kauwhata carver Lincoln Vincent discusses the symbolism and meaning of his pou, intended to calm floodwaters through the land and protect the forest downstream.

The taniwha of the Mangaone is no monster, it is a guardian, and it has been called on by a Manawatū iwi to defend former farm land to be returned to wetlands over the next century.

The 3.5 hectare site, beside Awahuri Rd, is destined to protect the Kitchener Park forest by calming the damaging rush of its frequent floodwaters.

Ngāti Kauwhata carver Lincoln Vincent unveiled his pou at a blessing ceremony on Wednesday, attended by various stakeholders, including iwi, Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park Trust members, Jobs For Nature, and Manawatū District Council.

The trust purchased the grazing land in 2021, which is upstream from the forest, with the intention of developing it as wetlands to act as a buffer zone, slowing floodwaters to reduce damage to native trees.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A blessing ceremony was held at the wetlands project site on Wednesday, and a guardian pou unveiled.

Exotic trees had been felled but rare native flora was also discovered, and flooding in 2022 revealed a corduroy road – once the original road to Feilding – which required preservation.

This led the trust to pause and rethink its vision, chairperson Jill Darragh said, while the hydrology of the contributory streams, the Mangaone West and Makino, and the underground water tables, needed to be better understood.

The goal is still to return to the land to is original wetlands over the next 100 to 150 years.

“We want land where wildlife can flourish. We don’t mean to make it a public space, but we hope people will gain the knowledge and foresight to protect our valuable ecosystem.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The former grazing land beside Awahuri Rd. An historic corduroy road has been discovered beneath the farm trail running through the middle of the paddock.

Darragh said should a Treaty claim return the land to iwi, they would have a wide understanding and knowledge of its biodiversity.

Vincent said it was an honour to carve the pou on behalf of Ngāti Kauwhata. His people once had 250,000 acres, the Manawatū-Rangitīkei Block, and now had only 14.

“To be able to put something in the ground, it’s a mark, and it’s a way of respecting the tangata whenua and the people from this area.“

The name of the pou is Te Waimarino O Hekenui, The Calming Waters of Hekenui. It features the Māori gods of the forest and waterways, Tāne Mahuta and Tangaroa, with the eel-like taniwha, Hekenui.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The pou, Te Waimarino O Hekenui, depicts the Māori god of the forest, Tāne Mahuta with the colour green, and the use of blue for the god of waterways, Tangaroa.

Vincent said Hekenui was not a monster but a guardian who travelled the Mangakino/Makino Stream, that cut through the forest. Its role as a protector against floodwaters took on greater meaning amid the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The fallen totara chosen for the pou had come from the forest, and the growth rings on its trunk numbered 500.

He paid tribute to his late father – “he was a Scotsman but he pushed me to get something in the ground” – and hoped his pou was the beginning of sharing the iwi’s history with the wider Feilding community.

“There could be a pou at the entrances of the town. It is time our stories were told.”

More than 40,000 native plants are to be planted at the wetlands site over the next five years.