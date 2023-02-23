Young Marton man succumbs to cancer

Marton’s Josh Hurn was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer at the start of last year.

A Rangitīkei man who was diagnosed with cancer at age 27 has died.

Marton’s Josh Hurn, 28, was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer at the start of last year and had been trying to raise money to cover the cost of an unfunded chemotherapy drug that could extend his life.

But the drug was stopped after scans showed it was having little effect on reducing tumour growth. He had been living in hospice care and died this week.

Having no family history of bowel cancer, he started showing symptoms in 2021 and went to the doctor in September that year, but wasn’t diagnosed until January 2022.

It was later found the cancer had spread to his liver and lung.

He had two types of chemotherapy in the hope of reducing the cancer so he could have surgery, but it was unsuccessful.

While he had his bads days, he had tried to stay focused on the positives.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Josh Hurn speaks about being diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer at age 27.

“It's just one step at a time,” Hurn told Stuff in December. “You have that many knock backs since July, it's been uncanny.

“When you get the good days, you've got to enjoy those and spend them with the ones you love and spend it doing the things you love doing.

“Those are the things that have helped me get through the year despite it what might look like to everyone else.”

The support of his friends and family had kept him going.

“The support has been overwhelming and really humbling to hear lots of the different communities I have been involved with, that I have been able to positively influence, and I'm seeing the love returned, which is something very humbling.”

He had been on sickness leave from his job as a health and physical education teacher at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North.