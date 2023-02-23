What's On in Manawatū: February 24 to 26

All sorts of colourful illuminated creations will parade through Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Friday night for the start of the Festival of Cultures.

The weekend is sure to get off to a vibrant start as one of Manawatū’s most popular festivals wows our eyes and tastebuds with cultural costumes and cuisine.

Friday

Lantern Parade: From 5pm at Te Marae o Hine/The Square in Palmerston North. The Festival of Cultures gets under way with live music and food, a lantern making workshop, and plenty of activities for children.

Saturday

Festival of Cultures: From 10am in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, Palmerston North. Food, performance and games celebrating the city’s rich diversity.

Summer Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet in the rose gardens at Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North, 5pm. Running until March 4. Koha entry, no shows Sunday or Monday.

Manawatū Madness: From 7pm at Globe Theatre. Capital Pro Wrestling returns to Palmerston North and bringing with it the best wrestling action from around New Zealand. Tickets from Eventfinda.

Race to the Brewery: From 10am. Starts at Property Brokers Head Office on Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, and finishing at the Tui Brewery at Mangatainoka. Race as a team or alone, raising money for the cancer society, rescue helicopter, and volunteer fire brigades. Register at rttb.co.nz

An Act of God: At Centrepoint Theatre from 7.30pm. Comedy written by the Emmy award-winning head writer of The Daily Show.

Sunday

Hokowhitu Farmers’ Market: From 9am at the village centre. A range of artisan and local produce.

Xrace: From 1pm at the Lido and Esplanade in Palmerston North. Adults and children race together to complete mystery challenges.

Monday

I Tri’d The Tri: Annual triathlon series for kids aged 4-12 begins at Skoglund Park in Palmerston North. New registrations from 4.30pm, races from 5.20pm.

Upcoming

Walk to D’Feet MND: From 10am on March 5, beginning at He Ara Kotahi walking bridge in Palmerston North. Fundraising walk to provide support for people living with motor neurone disease. Register at www.mndwalk.org.nz.

Big Drum Off: Rodger Fox Big Band 50th anniversary show, at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North, March 7.

New Zealand Rural Games: In Te Marae o Hine/The Square, March 10-12. Features a range of farm skills contests from fencing and shearing to cowpat throwing.

Central Districts Field Days: An agricultural showcase that attracts over 27,000 people for three days, to Manfeild where they connect, discover and experience the future of primary industries. From March 16 to 18.

Oklahoma!: At the Speirs Centre, from March 16, the classic musical is being staged by Palmerston North Boys’ and Palmerston North Girls’ high schools’ senior production troupe.

Festival of Colour: From 6pm in Te Marae O Hine/The Square, Palmerston North, March 17. Cover your friends and family in paint powder while DJs play, celebrating the Hindu tradition of Holi.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.