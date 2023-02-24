Relay for peace keeps the flame alive at Feilding school

Pupils from Lytton Street School eager to carry the peace torch, with Daniel Rubin from Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.

When gathering more than a hundred children in a hall, fostering a moment’s peace is a formidable task – but a travelling team of relay runners is up for the challenge.

A number of Manawatū schools this week welcomed members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, who were teaching children that peace was more than just the anthesis of war, and that it was a feeling of calm they could control within themselves.

The seven members of the globe-trotting tour, which honours the teachings of Indian spiritual leader and meditation advocate Sri Chinmoy, began their relay in Auckland on February 13, making their way down to Palmerston North on Wednesday, before returning north to Taupō.

They run sections of the trek and, much to children’s excitement, light an Olympic-style torch.

Pupils at Lytton Street School got to carry the flame around their field, before two students ran it down the road to North Street School.

Earlier, in the school hall, the children were asked what peace meant to them and they were encouraged to feel their hearts beating and seek a moment of inner peace.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Pupils complete two laps of the school field with Daniel Rubin from Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.

Two pupils were recognised as peace ambassadors; Tom Lewis for helping other children in the playground and Brenda Patel for always striving to do her best.

Children also read out a poem they had written, which ended with the verse: “If I can make time for peace maybe adults can too.”

Harita Davies, 48, was one of the visiting runners. Originally from Christchurch, she lived in the United States and had volunteered for Peace Run for more than 20 years.

She had carried the torch in numerous countries and had visited all 50 states of mainland US, and was struck by how similar people were in terms of their nature and aspirations.

“I really believe world peace starts at an individual level, by trying to make a difference. It’s easy to look at the world and say ‘oh, what can I do?’. But real change starts at grassroots.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lytton St school students Toby Chee, 10 and Ash Hawker, 10, in stride with Daniel Rubin from Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, delivering the torch to nearby North Street School.

Davies said the group’s tour had fortunately avoided the regions worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

They had visited East Coast and Hawke’s Bay schools on a previous trip, and said their hearts went out to those communities.

“I also have the experience of the Christchurch earthquake in my heart. These events also bring out the best in humanity ... In Ukraine, you can see so many brave people. Life is too hard to only see the devastation.”

She said the running team all came from different backgrounds, and many didn’t have children of their own.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Members of the touring Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run sing a song with Lytton Street School pupils.

Lytton Street School teacher Shannon Foot said they put their hand up for the visit because it seemed like a great way to get the children together at the start of the year and let them know they were part of a community, particularly for new entrants.

The Peace Runners also visited Aranui School, Taonui School and Āpiti School while in Manawatū.

Following New Zealand, they would take the torch through Australia and several Asian countries. The Peace Run was funded by private donations.