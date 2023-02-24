Climate action workshop timely after Cyclone Gabrielle's devastation

A climate action workshop is believed to be a timely event after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the east coast of the North Island.

A climate action workshop is being held in Palmerston North to teach people how they can do their part to help fight the effects of climate change.

The workshop will be at the Catholic Diocesan Centre on Amesbury St from 2pm to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Panellists from six successful climate action projects will share information about how to get involved in activities to mitigate further damage to the environment and adapt to the damage caused.

The panellists are: Robert van Bentum, who will talk about water and waste management; Beth Lew, growing gardens and community; Mike Stone, restoring native habitats and biodiversity at Kopua Monastery; Therese Peterson, St Joseph’s School, Feilding, becoming an eco school; Jaspreet Singh, restoring native habitats and biodiversity at Edwards Pit Park; and Nelson Harper, Environmental Network Manawatū’s Palmy plastic pollution challenge.

Spokesperson Mary Eastham said the workshop was timely given the recent climate-induced devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.