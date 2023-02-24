Heavy police presence in Palmerston North as officers search for man with firearm

There is a heavy police presence on Wakefeild St in Palmerston North as police track down a man with a firearm.

Armed police have cordoned off an address in Palmerston North after receiving reports of a man with a firearm.

A police media spokesperson said officers were responding to reports of a firearm being presented out of a car on Manchester St around 8.30am on Friday.

There were no injuries and the gun and vehicle had been located at a residential address a short time after.

However, police were following positive lines of inquiry to locate the offender and hold them to account, they said.

STUFF/Stuff A police cordon has been set up at Coventry St in Palmerston North while police track the armed man.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said an unmarked police car arrived at Wakefeild St around 10.30am with a number of officers, picked up the police handler and dog and drove at speed towards Botanical Rd, turning left, the opposite direction to the cordon.

Other police officers remained at the scene, some wearing plain clothing and armed with large rifles.

More police could be seen on the streets between Rugby St and Pioneer Highway.

Shortly before 11am, police had blocked off Coventry St and had a cordon at Botanical Rd, while watching a possible property of interest on Hull Pl.

An unnamed resident living on Wakefeild St said they were alerted to the incident around 10am when they heard police sirens.

A police dog handler arrived at their property and told the resident a male had pulled a gun out on police on Wakefeild St and to remain indoors.

The resident said the offender had come onto their property and was jumping fences to flee the scene.

The resident confirmed the offender was a male with facial tattoos, possibly associated with the Nomad gang.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff An unmarked cop car could be seen on Pioneer Highway with armed police inside.

An officer at the scene, said they were “tracking an offender, and he may be armed”.

Another bystander, who didn’t want to be identified, said he had seen a huge police presence on Nottingham Ave, Wakefield St and Pioneer Highway, in Awapuni.

“They’ve got their dogs out and officers are rushing around with guns.

“It must be the largest police presence I’ve seen in all my years living in Palmerston North.”

More to come.