One in custody after firearms incident in Palmerston North

Police arrest a male on Tremaine Ave after three hours of heavy police presence in the area.

Armed police had cordoned off an address in Palmerston North after receiving reports of a man with a firearm.

A police media spokesperson said officers were responding to reports of a firearm being presented out of a car on Manchester St around 8.30am on Friday.

Around 11.30am the offender had been taken into custody outside Gull on Tremaine Avenue.

The arrest followed three hours of police presence around the area as officers tried to find the offender.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said an unmarked police car had arrived at Pioneer Highway around 10.30am with a number of officers, picked up a police handler and dog and drove at speed towards Botanical Rd, turning left, the opposite direction to the cordon.

Other police officers remained at the scene, some wearing plain clothing and armed with large rifles.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff There was heavy police presence on Wakefield St in Palmerston North including a dog and its handler.

More police could be seen on the streets between Rugby St and Botanical Rd.

Shortly before 11am, police had blocked off Coventry St and had cordons in place on nearby streets, while watching a possible property of interest on Hull Pl.

Around 11.15am police left the area, and two police vehicles remained at the Hull Pl property.

STUFF/Stuff A police cordon has been set up at Coventry St in Palmerston North while police track the armed man.

An unnamed resident living on Pioneer Highway said they were alerted to the incident around 10am when they heard police sirens.

A police dog handler arrived at their property and told the resident a male had pulled a gun out on police on Wakefield St and to remain indoors.

The resident said the offender had come onto their property and was jumping fences to flee the scene.

The resident confirmed the offender was a male with facial tattoos.

An officer at the scene, said they were tracking an offender and “he may be armed”.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff An unmarked cop car could be seen on Pioneer Highway with armed police inside.

Another bystander, who didn’t want to be identified, said he had seen a huge police presence on Nottingham Ave, Wakefield St and Pioneer Highway.

“They’ve got their dogs out and officers are rushing around with guns.

“It must be the largest police presence I’ve seen in all my years living in Palmerston North.”