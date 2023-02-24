UCOL O-Week welcomes students

UCOL welcomed students to campus this week with O-Week activities.

Palmerston North polytech UCOL Te Pūkenga has started the new academic year by welcoming students to campus.

Pōwhiri and a series of O-Week events were held on campus this week for students.

O-Week activities were organised by UCOL’s student success team, which provides services including the library, advocacy, learning support, counselling and other wellbeing activities.

Hundreds of students were welcomed to campus at the pōwhiri on Monday and then were treated to a barbecue lunch.

Tuesday was student success day, where students could meet the student success team and find out about their services.

This event also included a visit from Canine Friends Pet Therapy volunteers and their dogs, which UCOL often hosts for wellbeing events and in the lead up to exams as a way for students to de-stress.

Wednesday was the community connect, where organisations from within the community set up stalls and students could find out about their services. Organisations included Te Manawa, Citizens Advice Bureau and Volunteer Central.

Thursday was a looking-after-yourself day, where students could take part in activities focused on staying healthy.

The last event scheduled for the week was a picnic and music in the atrium.

Each event included free lunch for students.