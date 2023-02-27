Hinds share the spoils with Wellington, but snare Viv Stephens Trophy

Central Hinds seamer Claudia Green bowls against Wellington during their one-day match at Fitzherbert Park on Sunday.

The Central Hinds finished their season with a win and a loss against Wellington and became the first team to win the Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy.

The Hinds rounded out the summer with two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day games against Wellington at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. They won by nine wickets on Saturday, but lost by eight wickets on Sunday.

The win on Saturday secured the memorial trophy and is the first time a team has won it after the inaugural contest last year was rained off and it was shared.

Saturday’s win was emphatic as the Hinds bowled Wellington out for 115 in 26.3 overs, where seamer Rosemary Mair, in her 50th game, took 3-34 and spinner Jess Watkin picked up 3-11.

READ MORE:

* Women's domestic cricket pacesetters, Wellington and Canterbury, to meet in another final

* Rain doesn't slow down Manawatū's Shrimpton Trophy bid

* CD and Wellington to honour women's cricket pioneer Viv Stephens



Watkin then hit 63 not out from 51 balls and Nat Dodd made 47 not out, as the Hinds got to 118-1 in 25.3 overs.

Wellington turned the tables on Sunday as the Hinds, batting first, were held to 218-9, where Dodd scored 64, Georgia Atkinson 44 and Watkin 34.

Jess McFadyen (96 not out) and Rebecca Burns (72) then made easy work of the chase for Wellington as they reached 220-2 in the 36th over.

Meanwhile, in the Manawatū women’s 25-over club competition on Saturday, wins from Palmerston North Girls’ High School’s two teams over top-four sides has given them high hopes for the rest of the season.

This season Girls’ High has the depth to field two club teams, with players spread over two even sides, which comes on the back a strong group of year 10 players coming into the squad.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Central Hinds all-rounder Ashtuti Kumar runs in against Wellington.

Members of the Girls’ High team have played for the Manawatū senior women’s rep team, while it has three Central Districts under-17 players.

Girls’ High Blue put up their best batting performance of the season as they beat Feilding by 56 runs at Hokowhitu Park.

With leading contributions from Bella Minnis (43) and strong hitting from Myah Dawson (33 off 20 balls), Girls’ High pushed on to a good score as Esther Steer guided the tail home with an impressive 37 not out to reach a challenging total of 157-7.

Feilding bowler Amy Macualey was accurate, only conceding 12 runs.

In reply, Feilding were rocked early by the pace of Minnis and Dawson, before Holy Powell steadied the innings with a gutsy 24.

Spinner Addison Caske then struck, taking 3-23 to clean up the tail and Feilding were dismissed for 101 in 15.2 overs.

Girls’ High Red beat Freyberg, who were down on numbers, by 44 runs after the schoolgirls were sent into bat.

Girls’ High goal was to bat the full 25 overs, which has been a problem this season, and opener Summer Lovegrove anchored the innings with 19 from 53 balls.

She formed a game-high 43-run partnership with sister Penny Lovegrove, who scored 44 from 45 balls, as they made 117-7.

For Freyberg, Erika Mumford and Amy Stevens, who are both at Feilding High School, took two wickets each.

Girls’ High’s bowling and fielding was sharp and they kept Freyberg to just 73 in the 20th over.

Penny Lovegrove completed a good all-round performance, bowling Jo Stevens, then took a stunning dive catch to dismiss Manawatū rep batter Hayley Evans, who top scored with 15.

From the two Girls’ High club teams, a school first XI is selected this week to play interschool games against New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Wellington Girls’ College, Whanganui Collegiate School and Feilding High School.

They then play in the CD schools competition in Palmerston North in April, where the winner will qualify for the national finals in Christchurch later in the year.

The match between United and Dannevirke in Dannevirke was rained off.

Marist had the bye.

In the men’s two-day competition, matches were unable to be completed after rain on Saturday. The third and final round is this weekend.