Experienced head Wilton appointed as Manawatū Cyclones coach

Former Horowhenua Kāpiti coach Chris Wilton will bring all his experience to the role when he takes on the job as the new Manawatū Cyclones coach.

Wilton has been appointed as the Manawatū women’s coach, taking over from Fusi Feaunati, who stood down last year after six years in charge.

Wilton was involved with the Horowhenua Kāpiti Heartland senior men’s side for 74 games and nine years, with two years as an assistant and seven as head coach.

While coaching Horowhenua Kāpiti, Wilton took the side to the Meads Cup final, losing to Whanganui, in 2017 and won the Lochore Cup final against Wairarapa Bush in 2018.

He has coached rep rugby in Horowhenua Kāpiti for 22 years.

“I started coaching rep rugby in 2001 when [All Black] Dane Coles was in the secondary schools team,” he said. “I'm no spring chicken.”

Wilton will be tasked with returning the Cyclones to the top-tier premiership in the Farah Palmer Cup after they were relegated last season.

He said he applied for the Cyclones job because he was impressed with the athletes in the team.

“They seem very committed. I just think there’s a lot of talent there, skills, and I wanted to be part of it.”

He said it was a big challenge and coaching women was different to coaching men, but he had coached women before when he was playing rugby in Western Australia.

He was motivated to do well with his new team and was keen to build relationships with the players before the season started.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Manawatū Cyclones will be looking to get back into the Farah Palmer Cup premiership this year.

“The next couple of months are about building.”

He has attended a few Hurricanes Poua women's trainings.

While Wilton is a stalwart of Horowhenua Kāpiti, he has rugby roots in Manawatū.

When he was 17 he moved to Palmerston North to go to teachers’ college and played for Freyberg.

He was keen to be involved in schools and age-group rugby too.

“I'm looking forward to giving back to that union.”