The Odyssey of English: The Roman roots of 'census'

The role and the vocabulary of “census” dates back to the Romans, whose assessment of its citizens was largely military focused.

Tuesday, March 7, will be census day in New Zealand.

Like us, the Romans conducted a census every five years, or thereabouts (they were a little less systematic about it than we are).

Just as we got the practice from the Romans, so too did we get some of our vocabulary.

The word “census” is Latin. It’s derived from the verb “censeo”, which means to assess or rate. The purpose of the Roman census wasn’t simply to count up the number of citizens.

It also involved an assessment of everyone’s wealth and the organisation of the people into different classes accordingly.

Those who weren’t wealthy enough to qualify for even the lowest class were called the “proletarii” (whence our ‘’proletarian”).

The Roman statesman Cicero argued that the proletarii were so called because they provided only offspring (proles) to the state.

The primary concern of the Roman census was military (hence the importance of offspring), but the assessment of wealth came to have direct political implications.

One of the Romans’ major voting assemblies was organised by wealth, and in a way that gave greater strength to the votes of the rich, although the intention was probably originally to give greater political influence to those who bore the brunt of the fighting.

But it isn’t just the census itself that we got from the Roman census. We also got “censors” and “censorship”.

The Roman census was conducted by two magistrates called censors and part of their job was to assess people’s behaviour. The censors had the power to demote people and even expel senators from the Senate if they were believed to have behaved in an unbecoming way.

The Roman censors appear to have had considerable freedom with their censorship and some were clearly stricter than others.

One notorious individual was Cato the Elder, who is also known as Cato the Censor on account of his censorship.

Cato was said to have expelled a man from the Senate simply because he embraced his wife during the day and in front of his daughter.

Cato apparently joked about this. He only embraced his wife when there was thunder; he was, he said, a happy man in stormy weather.

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

James Richardson is an associate professor in the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.