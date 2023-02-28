Strong Manawatū representation for national athletics championships

Juliet McKinlay, centre right, is one of the Palmerston North athletes entered in this weekend’s national athletics championships in Wellington.

This weekend Wellington is hosting the New Zealand athletics championships and it is good to see a strong representation of Manawatū athletes.

This year an under-16 grade has been introduced and we are well represented here, with Juliet McKinlay, Emma Verry, Taylor Cornwall, Olivia Norris-Spring, Hannah Cadzow and Tayla Trow all entered.

In the under-18 grade Hayley Cornwall, Amber Trow, Courtney Fitzgibbon and Taylor Hall are our entries.

Entered in the under-20 grades are Addira Collete, Chayille Collete, Angela Jukes, Emma Ferguson, Sam Ridsdale, Angus Lyver and Forbes Kennedy, who are all medal prospects.

READ MORE:

* Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui centre records fall

* Manawatū runner Macdermid on the podium at international meeting

* More clubs strengthen competition at Manawatū-Whanganui championships



It is somewhat disappointing to see the names of several of last season’s top performers missing from this group.

Our senior women are headed by Kara Macdermid and Ellen Schaef, with Courtney Trow and Ellie Hurley-Langton contesting the field events.

The senior men are headed by Aden Porritt and George Verney, with Jack Lewer in the para events.

An interesting inclusion in the Manawatū-Whanganui team is Brad Mathas, a multiple winner of the 800m.

Congratulations to Angus Lyver on retaining the decathlon title through some outstanding performances, with personal bests in the 400m high jump and javelin.

Alice Taylor made it a double by retaining her title as well.

I have been holidaying in Australia for the past few weeks so am a little out of touch with local happenings.

While in Newcastle I got to visit the Glendale athletics complex and was blown away by their new warm-up facility.

Beyond the back straight is a 100m four-lane strip of polytan track, with run off at either end and hurdles marked.

Joining the strip at one end is a four-lane bend. What is really impressive is the strip in surrounded by bush on either side, so it is like running down an avenue.

They also have the state-of-the-art hammer cage in the same area, so they can conduct this event in safety outside the stadium.

I was really spoilt when the Newcastle Knights Rugby League chief executive Peter Parr gave us a personal tour of their centre of excellence all $20 million worth. Mind-boggling at what they have.

There is a gymnasium, weights room crammed with all sorts of equipment, a movie-sized media theatre; the recovery area with three pools, a spa and sauna, medical rooms, strapping area, a restaurant with a food nutritionist looking after the players, and computer links where players can bring up details for their opposition.